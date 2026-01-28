Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Michael Richards's avatar
Robert Michael Richards
11h

Sad story about our current government. Thank God for President Donald J Trump!

MAGA!

Reply
Share
Edouard d'Orange's avatar
Edouard d'Orange
9h

Demorats cry, "fairness, fairness", but they never abide by any fairness for Republicans. How can the lawful tolerate a union with peoples who are so lawless and intolerant?

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture