Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

The irony here is almost too perfect. The group that built its brand policing “extremism” now faces allegations it was funding the very thing it claimed to fight. If that holds up, it’s not just hypocrisy—it’s a racket. Fear in, money out. That’s the model. Label people, scare donors, collect checks. But once you start moving money in ways that don’t match the pitch, you cross a line. And when that line gets crossed, the whole operation gets reexamined. This isn’t about politics—it’s about credibility. And once that’s gone, everything else collapses with it.

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helene's avatar
helene
8m

Absolutely disgusting; and a shame for all those who legitimately fought for Civil Rights in the 1950s and 1960s...they need to be disbanded.

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