The day has finally come when James Comey, the sanctimonious former FBI Director, must answer for his treachery. His indictment is not vengeance. It is justice. It is the restoration of law and order after years of weaponized double standards, malicious prosecutions, and selective enforcement by the carnivorous Comey cabal that has long devoured innocent men to protect its own corrupt empire.

My Ordeal vs Comey’s Privilege

I know firsthand what it means to be on the receiving end of their wrath. When I was falsely accused, a paramilitary-style raid descended on my home. Heavily armed agents, flak jackets, helicopters, even boats in the canal. CNN tipped off in advance to capture it live. They treated me as though I were El Chapo himself.

And yet James Comey, the ringleader of the FBI’s abuse of power, the man who supervised the circus that ruined lives, is allowed to stroll into court on his own terms. No sirens. No rifles. No cuffs. He is granted dignity I was denied. The hypocrisy is grotesque. But unlike my ordeal, which was a theater of lies, this moment is the dawning of accountability.

The Dominoes Will Fall

Comey’s indictment is not an isolated thunderclap. It is the first domino in a chain reaction that will shake the foundations of the intelligence bureaucracy. Once his communications, memoranda, and secret correspondences are placed under oath in a federal courtroom, it will no longer be possible to shield his allies. The trail will lead to others—John Brennan foremost among them. Brennan, who weaponized the CIA as an ideological cudgel, now faces the specter of his own day of reckoning.

Justice for General Flynn

No one embodies the cost of Comey’s lawlessness more than General Michael Flynn. A decorated warrior, a patriot who dared to stand against the swamp, he was ensnared in a perjury trap by Comey’s agents, railroaded with withheld evidence, and slandered as a traitor. The Flynn family endured financial and emotional devastation at the hands of these jackals.

Today, with Comey himself under indictment, there is finally vindication for General Flynn and his family. His name is cleared in the court of truth, and history will remember him not as a criminal but as a martyr of the Deep State’s excesses.

The Beginning of the End for the Deep State

Make no mistake. This is only the opening salvo. When Comey is forced under oath to reveal his communications, when his clandestine meetings are laid bare, when the protective shields of secrecy are stripped away, it will be open season on the entire cabal. Brennan. Clapper. McCabe. Strzok. The whole sordid cast of conspirators who believed themselves untouchable.

Not Revenge, But Renewal

Critics will howl that this is nothing but partisan revenge. They are wrong. This is not revenge; it is renewal. Renewal of faith in a system that was hijacked by political schemers. Renewal of the rule of law that Comey and his cronies mocked. Renewal of the truth that no man is above justice, not even a former FBI Director who played God with the lives of others.

The reckoning of James Comey has arrived. And with it, the tide has turned. The days of the Deep State’s impunity are numbered. The people have waited too long for justice, but now it is here.

And this, my friends, is only the beginning.