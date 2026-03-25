Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Bannon's avatar
Richard Bannon
8h

All well and good Roger, but when is Obama going to be served with a subpoena?

Reply
Share
Sharon Churak's avatar
Sharon Churak
8h

I wouldn’t expect much. The AG and DOJ have proven worthless so far. If they bring the case at all- they will lose it due to their incompetence or because they really want to. The whole thing has been a bad joke on us.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture