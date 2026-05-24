Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Fred Fong's avatar
Fred Fong
1h

Bravo, Mr. Stone. What a masterpiece that succinctly sums up one of the serious cancers eating away the nation’s foundation. Let vindication unfold; let liberty shine through this oppressive dark cloud, to yet again rekindle the noble spirit upon which our great nation was founded. Let us breathe again! Start with the evil and corrupt legal Bars, and take these bastards down one by one. Accountability time!

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JDK's avatar
JDK
1h

Exactly. $1.776 B will prove to be insufficient.

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