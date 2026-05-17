This morning, beneath the towering marble monuments and windswept flags of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. the United States began something far larger than a mere political celebration. America commenced the solemn observance of its 250th birthday with a national act of prayer, gratitude, remembrance, and rededication to the principles that forged this nation from wilderness into world power. The event titled “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving” is not simply another gathering in the capital city. It is an attempt to restore the spiritual architecture of the American experiment at a moment when the country stands battered by division, cynicism, cultural amnesia, and political warfare. Like weary travelers returning to the church bells of a familiar hometown after wandering through a storm, thousands gathered today not merely to celebrate America’s existence, but to ask whether the soul of the nation can still be renewed.

The event marks the beginning of the broader America 250 commemorations leading toward July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In historical terms, 250 years is the blink of an eye. Yet within that brief span, America rose from thirteen fragile colonies hugging the coast of the Atlantic Ocean into the most powerful republic in human history. The architects of the celebration understand that anniversaries are not merely ceremonial markers. They are mirrors held up to civilization itself. Rome had its triumphs. England had its jubilees. France had its revolutions and republics. America now arrives at its own great reckoning point where the nation must ask whether it still remembers the covenant that made it exceptional.

The symbolism of today’s date was not chosen accidentally. On May 17, 1776 General George Washington called upon the colonies to engage in prayer and fasting as the Revolutionary War raged and the future of independence remained uncertain. Washington understood something modern America often forgets. Nations are not held together merely by constitutions, commerce, armies, or elections. They are held together by shared moral belief and common sacrifice. A republic without virtue eventually becomes a carcass picked apart by opportunists, oligarchs, and ideological scavengers.

The organizers of today’s event intentionally reached back to that original moment of uncertainty and faith to remind Americans that the United States was born not simply through muskets and battlefield heroics, but through perseverance, providence, and prayer.

The gathering itself is enormous in scale and ambition. Gates opened early this morning as crowds streamed onto the National Mall near 12th Street. The program stretches throughout the day with Scripture readings, speeches, musical performances, worship services, testimonies, and public prayer. Organizers describe the event as built upon three central themes: “The Miracles That Made Us,” reflecting upon divine providence throughout American history; “The Miracles Still In Our Midst,” highlighting modern testimonies of faith and perseverance; and “A New Birth of Faith and Freedom,” which looks toward America’s next quarter millennium. The language intentionally echoes Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, where Lincoln warned that the nation must experience “a new birth of freedom” if government of the people, by the people, and for the people was not to perish from the earth.

The event exists under the broader Freedom 250 initiative supported by President Donald Trump and the White House Task Force 250. Unlike the more bureaucratic congressional semi-quincentennial commission that focuses heavily on museums, educational programming, and cultural outreach, Freedom 250 places its emphasis squarely upon patriotism, faith, military history, national pride, and public spectacle. Critics in the media and academia predictably sneer at this emphasis, accusing organizers of promoting Christian nationalism. Yet the truth is far simpler and far more uncomfortable for the secular left. America cannot honestly tell its own story without acknowledging the central role of faith in its founding and survival. The abolitionists sang hymns. The civil rights movement marched from churches. Presidents from Washington to Lincoln to Reagan invoked divine providence during the nation’s darkest hours. Erasing faith from the American story would be like removing the steel beams from a skyscraper and pretending the building still stands.

Among today’s speakers are some of the most recognizable voices in American public life, faith leadership, and conservative politics. House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a particularly prominent role in the proceedings. Johnson has consistently framed America’s founding principles through the lens of Biblical morality and constitutional originalism. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth whose own public life has blended patriotism, military advocacy, and Christian conviction, also appears as one of the principal speakers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contributed remarks through video presentation, emphasizing the international importance of American liberty and the continuing global struggle between freedom and authoritarianism.

Dr. Ben Carson, the legendary neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appears as both a statesman and living embodiment of the American dream. Carson’s rise from inner city poverty to world renowned medical achievement has long served as a powerful repudiation of the left’s poisonous insistence that America is irredeemably oppressive. Monica Crowley, serving as Chief of Protocol, joins the event as one of the administration’s most articulate defenders of American exceptionalism. Retired Major General Patrick Brady was awarded our nation’s highest military commendation, the Medal of Honor (MOH), for extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War reminds attendees that freedom is never inherited cheaply. It is purchased generation after generation through blood, sacrifice, and courage.

The religious leadership assembled today reflects a broad coalition of Christian traditions along with Jewish representation. Franklin Graham appears through video message, continuing the Graham family’s decades-long role in American evangelism and civic life. Cardinal Timothy Dolan also contributes by video, while Bishop Robert Barron brings Catholic intellectual tradition into the national conversation. Pastor Jack Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, Pastor Jonathan Falwell, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, Pastor Gary Hamrick, and Pastor Lorenzo Sewell each represent various corners of evangelical America. Paula White Cain, serving within the White House faith office, also plays a visible role throughout the proceedings.

One particularly noteworthy figure is Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, one of the nation’s most respected Jewish scholars and public intellectuals. His participation underscores the Judeo-Christian foundations underpinning the American constitutional order. The Declaration of Independence itself speaks not of government granting rights, but of rights endowed by a Creator. God. That distinction is the firewall separating liberty from tyranny. Governments that believe rights come from the state eventually decide the state can also remove them.

The event also features authors, media personalities, performers, and public witnesses who bridge faith and popular culture. Eric Metaxas, long one of America’s foremost Christian historians and commentators, participates prominently. Jonathan Roumie, widely known for portraying Jesus in “The Chosen,” joins the lineup alongside members of the Robertson family whose own media presence has intertwined faith, Americana, and cultural conservatism. Musically, the celebration is anchored by worship leader Chris Tomlin, joined by Blessing Offor and Aodhan King among others. Their performances transform the Mall from a simple political gathering place into something resembling a national revival meeting.

America has held great commemorations before. The Centennial in 1876 celebrated survival after the Civil War. The Bicentennial in 1976 arrived amid post Vietnam malaise and Watergate cynicism yet still rekindled patriotic pride. Today’s America 250 observances emerge during another era of turbulence marked by cultural fragmentation, institutional distrust, economic anxiety, political radicalism, and spiritual exhaustion. Yet throughout American history, the nation has repeatedly demonstrated a unique capacity for renewal. Like a battered ship entering harbor after weathering violent seas, the Republic has often emerged stronger precisely because it was tested.

The broader America 250 celebrations planned throughout 2026 will include state fairs, historical exhibits, fireworks, military commemorations, concerts, reenactments, museum programs, tall ship gatherings, volunteer projects, educational initiatives, and public festivals stretching from small towns to major cities. But today’s event on the National Mall establishes the spiritual tone for everything that follows. Before the fireworks, before the parades, before the concerts and celebrations, America pauses to give thanks. That matters enormously.

Civilizations collapse when they lose memory of who they are. A nation that forgets its origins becomes vulnerable to every ideological parasite that promises reinvention through destruction. America’s founders were imperfect men, but they understood enduring truths about liberty, human nature, faith, and self government that remain astonishingly relevant nearly two and a half centuries later. Today’s gathering is an act of remembrance against the cultural forces attempting to sever modern Americans from that inheritance.

As the voices rise across the National Mall today in prayer, worship, and patriotic celebration, Americans are reminded that this country was never merely an economic zone or administrative state. It was an audacious moral experiment unlike anything the world had ever seen. The torches first lit in Philadelphia in 1776 still flicker today through the storms of history. The purpose of America 250 is to ensure they continue burning for another two hundred and fifty years.