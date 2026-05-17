Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The secular left screams “Christian nationalism” because it wants America to forget the source code. The Declaration does not say rights come from Congress, courts, bureaucrats, universities, or cable-news panels. Rights come from the Creator. That one truth is the firewall between liberty and tyranny. Remove God from the American story, and the Republic becomes just another power machine waiting to be captured by oligarchs, judges, and ideological vandals. America 250 should be a revival of memory: Washington’s prayer, Lincoln’s providence, the abolitionists’ hymns, the churches of civil rights, and the soldiers who bled so freedom could live.

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Antonietta's avatar
Antonietta
42m

Our identity is not something we shape, it is rooted in who we were created to be, a reflection of our Creator. Thankful for the many men and women with President Trump, who are leading this divided nation in truth, love, dignity, purpose and prosperity.

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