Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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working rich's avatar
working rich
16h

Brilliant writing!

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
14h

Cicero said "politicians aren’t born, they are excreted", and Eric Swalwell is a case in point.

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