The Roger Stone Show | 07-21-24

Listen in as Roger Stone gives his thoughts on the breaking news of President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Roger Stone Show
Roger Stone, a political strategist and host on 77 WABC, brings his unapologetic and outspoken style to the airwaves, offering a mix of sharp political analysis and unfiltered commentary on today's pressing issues.Roger Stone, a political strategist and host on 77 WABC, brings his unapologetic and outspoken style to the airwaves, offering a mix of sharp political analysis and unfiltered commentary on today's pressing issues.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes