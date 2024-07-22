Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

The Roger Stone Show
The Roger Stone Show | 07-21-24
The Roger Stone Show | 07-21-24

Roger Stone
Jul 22, 2024

Listen in as Roger Stone gives his thoughts on the breaking news of President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

