Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Stand before Arlington, Normandy, or any small-town veterans’ cemetery and the slogans die. What remains is the truth: America was preserved by sacrifice. Farmers, steelworkers, immigrants, ranchers, coal miners, sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, and guardsmen gave everything so the rest of us could worship, speak, work, vote, raise families, and argue freely. The Left teaches shame. The graves teach gratitude. The anti-American academy says our history is oppression. The dead answer with liberation, courage, and duty. Memorial Day asks one question: Will we remain worthy of them? Fly the flag. Teach the children. Keep faith with the fallen.

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Dennis Skrincosky's avatar
Dennis Skrincosky
1hEdited

Today at mass the deacon greeted the people with “Happy Memorial Day.” I cringed as usual!

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