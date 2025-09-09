Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Pollock's avatar
Andrew Pollock
17h

Nice shirts, but the $128.00 price tag made me wince!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
14h

Fun reading. Reminds me of younger days when I was a model, and even when in business meetings I would be complimented on my clothes.

Women want to go to dinner and to go dancing, where the man pays and is nicely dressed and groomed, and has good manners.

Don't understand GEN Z and their difficulty meeting women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture