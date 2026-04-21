Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Jennifer Heim's avatar
Jennifer Heim
12h

Let's go way back to stolen Valor with Blumenthal! How are these liars allowed to retain their positions after blatantly lying about serving the country? They make me sick!!

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August Wolf OLY's avatar
August Wolf OLY
12h

Excellent work Roger. BTW, whatever happened to an accounting for the "Congressional harassment settlement fund" that was mentioned a few years back? Does it still exist?

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