Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This was never about truth—it was about pressure. Roger Stone stood his ground when the system tried to squeeze him into flipping on Donald Trump, and that’s why he was targeted. When even Robert Mueller’s own report admits there was no evidence of collusion, the entire charade collapses. Years of leaks, smears, and prosecutions—all built on nothing. And when the exculpatory facts finally surfaced, the same media that screamed guilt went silent. That’s not justice—that’s a setup. Stone didn’t break. Trump didn’t fall. And now the truth is catching up to the narrative.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
5h

Robert Muller had built up a career that was based entirely upon lies and threats against his opponents and detractors. This dates back to when he was the Chief of the Boston office of the FBI, where he used his access to the infamous James "Whitey" Bulger and the Winter Hill mob, to cause the prosecution of people turned in to him by Bulger, to protect Bulger and his criminal gang.

Once a criminal gets into "law enforcement", that individual goes far. And that's exactly what Muller did. All the way to the top of the FBI.

Muller should not be remembered as a great hero in law enforcement. He should be remembered as a skunk that stank up the entire FBI. And the FBI is still trying to recover from his career of misdeeds.

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