Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

I like Laura. I respect what she’s done. She’s taken hits most people wouldn’t survive, and she’s kept swinging. That matters. But Roger’s 100% right—this has gone off the rails. At some point, intensity turns into distortion, and loyalty turns into misalignment. That’s not strength, that’s burnout. This isn’t about tearing her down—it’s about recognizing reality. When the message starts drifting from the mission, you don’t double down—you step back. Honestly, the best move here isn’t another fight. It’s a reset. Take a breath, get grounded, and come back clear. Because right now, this isn’t helping her—and it’s not helping the cause either.

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TJ's avatar
TJ
2h

You need to be thankful that she’s on our side. Candice Owens is the problem not Laura Loomer

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