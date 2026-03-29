Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Strip away the politics, the chaos, the daily grind—and what remains is this: the cross and the empty tomb. Jesus Christ did not promise comfort. He delivered salvation through sacrifice. That’s the difference. Empires rise and fall. Systems decay. Leaders fail. But the victory of Easter stands untouched by time or trend. Death was defeated. Sin was conquered. That is not symbolism—it is the foundation. In an age desperate for meaning, the answer has not changed. Praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ, King of Endless Glory. Everything else fades. That truth does not.

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Theresa Krenz's avatar
Theresa Krenz
3h

S very brilliant look at the entire Hold Week scene from beginning to Victorious end; Thank You so much. God's blessings upon all.

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