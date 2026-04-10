Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Let’s call it what it is: Steve Bannon knows how to work a camera better than a courtroom. He turned legal exposure into a branding exercise, and too many people bought it. Meanwhile, Peter Navarro took the system head-on and paid the price without theatrics. That’s the difference between performance and consequence. The bigger problem? A justice system that looks wildly inconsistent depending on who you are and how you play it. Americans aren’t stupid—they see the double standards. If accountability depends on optics and connections, then justice isn’t blind—it’s negotiated.

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anne daniecki's avatar
anne daniecki
4h

You are correct Roger, as always. I think that Bannon's presence in the WH, first term was not a good move. It was a distraction for the president and probably caused controversy amoungst the cabinet. But he performs like a rough rider. Too many special interests and a persistance on being a Washington presence.

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