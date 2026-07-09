Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1hEdited

socialist foreigners all leftist idiots have NO CLUE What the communistocrats are doing to them all

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

The Republican mistake would be treating these socialists like a campus sideshow. They are organized, funded, young, ruthless, online, and perfectly built to capture one-party Democrat fortresses where Primary Day is the election. In those districts, they can say the quiet part out loud because November does not punish them. But the danger grows if the national Democrat Party copies the model. Abolish ICE does not sell in working America. “End policing” does not sell to parents who want safe streets. Anti-Israel radicalism does not sell to voters who understand civilization has enemies. Socialist medicine, wealth taxes, rent control, and class-war slogans do not create prosperity; they create lines, shortages, dependency, and decay. Stone’s point is not subtle: weak Republicans who mumble donor-class talking points will get eaten alive. The answer to a revolutionary left is not consultant mush. It is border security, law and order, energy, work, faith, family, national sovereignty, and an unapologetic defense of America.

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