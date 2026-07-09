The Democrat primaries are pumping out a fresh crop of unapologetic socialists who make Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like a patriotic moderate from the JFK era. These proud democratic socialists, many with deep ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who openly champion abolishing ICE, defunding law enforcement, slashing military aid to Israel while labeling its defensive actions “genocide,” and imposing single-payer healthcare and wealth taxes that would devastate American prosperity by design

Their recent victories in deep-blue strongholds expand the “Commie Corridor” across New York and signal a broader leftward lurch that should alarm every American who values the rule of law, the Constitution, Christianity, capitalism and civilization itself.

In New York, the wave crested in June’s primary. State Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, a union organizer and avowed DSA member, captured the Democratic nomination in the 7th Congressional District. Backed by socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Valdez has called ICE “a rogue federal agency terrorizing our neighborhoods” and demanded for the agency to be abolished.

A July 4th social media post from Valdez framed American freedom in terms antithetical to the vision of the Founding Fathers—requiring government-provided healthcare, housing, education, and “job dignity,” while blaming “billionaires, bosses, and war profiteers” for a “rigged system and poisoned planet.” She won affluent, highly educated precincts but was crushed in lower-income and Black areas, showing the elitist character of this rising socialism that flies in the face of true working class values.

Even more stunning was the upset in New York’s 13th Congressional District, where 32-year-old doctoral student and DSA activist Darializa Avila Chevalier toppled five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Chevalier’s campaign explicitly attacked Espaillat for not being there “when ICE is kidnapping his constituents” and for voting to “spend billions on bombs overseas when we’re struggling to afford rent and groceries.” She pledged a brand of politics that rejects “cashing checks from AIPAC, real estate developers, or corporations.” She even made social media comments about wiping her hands on Old Glory. One campaign line captures her extremism succinctly: “End policing full stop.”

Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander completed the New York socialist sweep by crushing incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th Congressional District. Lander, once a dues-paying DSA member, has since re-embraced the coalition he once left due to growing antisemitism. He has since called Israel’s Gaza campaign a “genocide,” vowed to block additional U.S. military aid and support the recognization a Palestinian state. Earlier, as comptroller and council member, Lander was a leading voice to defund the police—demanding $1 billion in NYPD cuts, suspension of arrests for low-level offenses, mass releases from Rikers Island, and even the disbandment of the Vice Unit plus decriminalization of prostitution.

Out west, 29-year-old lawyer-turned-doctoral-student Melat Kiros stunned the Democrat establishment by defeating 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District. Endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, and the DSA, Kiros built her campaign around rejecting corporate money, defending students protesting Israel’s “brutal genocide in Gaza,” and promising to abolish ICE, enact Medicare for All, and “end the genocide in Palestine.” She was reportedly fired from a law firm after refusing to delete a post defending thuggish, anti-American student protesters from legitimate claims of antisemitism.

On the Senate side, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota remain highly competitive for their parties’ nominations. El-Sayed, a doctor and former public health official endorsed by AOC, pushes Medicare for All, abolishing ICE (calling it “corrupted at its soul”), and has a resurfaced 2020 record of explicitly supporting the defund-the-police movement by redirecting funds to mental health and education. Flanagan, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, vows to “rip ICE apart,” codify abortion on demand, and “avenge Minnesota” by prosecuting those responsible for Trump-era policies once Democrats regain power.

Republicans should celebrate the development—for now. These radical candidates can be ticking time bombs. Look no further than Maine’s Democrat U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner. The far-left Marine veteran and private security contractor won his primary with enthusiastic progressive and DSA-adjacent support. Within weeks, his campaign collapsed under the weight of multiple scandals: a chest tattoo widely recognized as a Nazi symbol, old social-media posts suggesting sexual-assault victims “just take some responsibility for themselves,” reports of sending inappropriate text messages while married, and a fresh allegation from a former girlfriend that he entered her home uninvited while intoxicated and sexually assaulted her as she attempted to resist. Top Democrats, including Senate leadership and his prominent far-left supporters, quickly called for Platner to drop out.

Platner’s implosion proves the point: the same ideological fervor that produces “abolish ICE” and “end policing full stop” platforms also attracts or tolerates personal conduct and historical baggage that can explode under scrutiny. These are not stable, electable figures tailor made for swing terrain. These are a pack of fools who could be the key for Republicans to main control of both chambers during the midterms.

But we must not get arrogant. These radical socialists can—and will—beat establishment Republicans who are corrupted, disingenuous, and beholden to the donor class and the reviled Washington D.C. swamp. Weak, squishy GOP candidates who triangulate and apologize can be defeated by the energized, well-organized left in too many places. However, MAGA is their kryptonite.

That is why the party needs more warriors like Anthony Constantino in New York’s 21st Congressional District—a Trump-endorsed businessman and unapologetic MAGA force taking on the establishment and self-funding his race to thumb his nose at the special interests. In the great state of Texas, State Representative Steve Toth crushed RINO Dan “Eyepatch McCain” Crenshaw in a primary by double digits running on a Freedom Caucus platform. Attorney General Ken Paxton just toppled incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in a Trump-backed primary runoff, proving that hard-charging America First conservatives can defeat even powerful Senate incumbents with a seemingly endless amount of resources. And 2nd Amendment champion Brandon Herrera is set to replace disgraced former Congressman Tony Gonzales Texas’s 23rd congressional district.

Every Republican contender in 2026 must aggressively lean into MAGA—securing the border, deporting illegals, enforcing law and order, enacting an America First foreign policy, implementing fiscal restraint, and offering unapologetic defense of Western civilization—or risk handing the country to a generation of socialists who view the United States itself as an entity that must be toppled. The midterms offer a choice, not an echo. Choose fighters, or prepare to explain to your children how America fell to socialism and despair because the so-called “adults in the room” stayed genteel when the moment demanded a donnybrook.