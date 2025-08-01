Senator Tom Cotton, the verbally flamboyant Senator from Arkansas, is proposing to reduce President Trump’s oversight over the intelligence community—that would be through the Office of the Director of National Intelligence—by slashing Director Tulsi Gabbard’s staff by NEARLY HALF.

While Gabbard is dedicated to meaningful and intentional reforms that reduce the office by a full quarter, terminating 1-in-4 employees there, Cotton’s proposed legislation guts the office to a number that wouldn’t possibly be able to oversee the CIA, FBI, NSA, and other entities that were weaponized and managed from afar by the original Obama administration.

How on earth can 650 people coordinate and provide oversight for the sprawling 150,000 members of the intelligence community, under 18 different agencies?

Oh, but it gets worse.

Under Senator Cotton’s bill, the FBI (with their stellar track record) would receive new powers, and new authorities reassigned from DNI.

The purpose of ODNI is to coordinate intelligence across the various agencies and departments, giving any president oversight and clean memos. President Trump and Director Gabbard have effectively used this agency to rein in some of these deep state thugs and uncover past crimes, including President Barack Obama’s illegal coup against the duly-elected President, President Trump, which then upended my life, General Mike Flynn’s, and so many others.

Without a Gabbard-run ODNI, there is no hope, no prospect for reform of America’s intelligence apparatus.

In my quick study of the 50-page bill this afternoon, Cotton seeks to:

Cripple Gabbard’s ability to continue investigating Obama, Clapper, Brennan, and Susan Rice, by a dramatic staff reduction that takes place over just a few months.

Grows the FBI and transfers counterintelligence assets from DNI to the FBI—these are materials that were used to catch Obama and Susan Rice in the act.

It generally demotes staff, cleverly allowing other agencies’ staff to outrank ODNI employees when they are searching for materials needed by the President or the Director. For example, he removes deputies and reclassifies them as “assissants.” He takes away “principals.” Changes “directors” to “heads.”

Takes away various authorities and responsibilities over bio-threats, narcotics, and terrorism back to be blended in with the existing intelligence community apparatus.

Worst yet, to bait conservatives and the MAGA base, he adds a small section on ending DEI from hiring practices, something Director Gabbard has already done, day one!

Don’t be fooled.

Senator Cotton is empowering the same unelected, career deep state stooges that got us into this mess. The President needs a strong, but reform minded Director of National Intelligence so that he has some semblance of oversight over the intelligence community.

Who is Cotton really working for? And what do they have on him?