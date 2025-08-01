Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Aug 1

The scariness coming from DC continues with Senator Cotton’s DEMonic bill! Another RINO wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing?!!! He needs to switch parties to better align with his “truths?!” Just one more to add to the list of RINOs to be PRIMARIED.

Aug 1

Another great piece by Roger. People often think dual loyalists are simply Zs. That's not true. Mr. Cotton is like many others doing the bidding of AIPAC and others. Money is a magic med. Just look at how many congress creatures have agreed to bills/wars that are detrimental to the country. It's no secret. They're not stupid; they put their wealth above the welfare of the country.

Cotton is no low IQer. He knows, for example, what Roger has implied is true. He doesn't care. To Cotton there's the perception of "Why go after the demoncrat machine, when they can be allies!" Yet, he knows what's detrimental. Mr. Cotton sees that Tulsi is a human dynamo.

No doubt he's pondered about what she could do next. That's not healthy for those with the mindset of political Cottonites... In all probability he'd have went along with WMD. A ploy that cost US lives, over $2 trillion and made unnecessary enemies for our country.

Mr. Cotton is an opportunist par excellence. Tulsi gives him trepidation. To Cotton Tulsi is a loose canon that doesn't play by the unwritten La CessPool Grade rules.

At this point it seems that Tulsi and RFK Jr are the most America-First members of Trump's entourage. Don't be suprised if Monsieur Cotton goes after other pro-American moves by Tulsi.

To Cotton, Tulsi is femme fatele. He's part of the kleptocracy clique of keeping things status quo... Bottom Line: Roger is correct; mainly, Cotton seeks to reduce the future potential of Tulsi.

