Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The China threat is not theoretical. It is data warfare at civilizational scale. Names, addresses, phone numbers, party preferences, voter files, propaganda targets, influence channels — that is not espionage for curiosity’s sake. That is battlefield preparation. The Deep State problem is worse because foreign enemies are expected to act like enemies. American officials are not supposed to massage briefings, bury warnings, slow-walk fraud files, or protect institutional narratives over national security. Then comes the media cartel, pretending disclosure is dangerous while censorship is civic hygiene. No. Trust is not restored by hiding evidence. Trust is restored by voter ID, proof of citizenship, paper records, real audits, chain of custody, vendor transparency, clean rolls, limited mail ballots, and prosecutions where crimes are proved. Trump dropped the hammer. Now the question is whether Congress, DOJ, DHS, and the states have the nerve to swing it.

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Lin-Marie Engelman's avatar
Lin-Marie Engelman
6h

I am agreement with this Administration 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

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