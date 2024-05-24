Trump Invades The South Bronx – Tina Forte Enters The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone!

Conservative and Republican Party Nominee for Congress Tina Forte, who is challenging socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), joins Roger Stone and his co-host Troy Smith in The StoneZONE to discuss President Donald Trump’s historic foray into one of the most solidly Democrat bastions of New York City—the South Bronx.

Forte says Trump is making significant inroads into the South Bronx community because of the failed economic policies of Joe Biden and the soft-on-crime policies of New York Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Stone points out that the last Republican presidential candidate to take his campaign to the South Bronx was Ronald Reagan in 1980, in a campaign trip that Stone himself proposed and orchestrated in his role as the Northeastern Political Director of Reagan’s 1989 presidential campaign.

Stone urges his audience to contribute to Forte’s campaign against AOC by going to https://FireAOC.com

Stone and Smith also focus on new polls in New Hampshire, which has become a more reliably “blue state” in recent years, that now has Trump and Biden statistically tied in the state. Smith points out that Biden hurt himself politically by rejecting the state’s “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary.

Stone argues that The Granite State’s political makeup has changed because of the large influx of residents from Massachusetts. “They flee the high taxes in Massachusetts, yet they bring their liberal voting habits to New Hampshire.”

