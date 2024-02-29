Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

The StoneZONE with Roger Stone
Trump Notches Historic Michigan Primary Victory! When Will Nikki Haley Fold?
Trump Notches Historic Michigan Primary Victory! When Will Nikki Haley Fold?

Roger Stone
Feb 29, 2024

Troy Smith of Rare.us guest hosts the StoneZONE today to discuss President Donald Trump's historic Michigan Primary Election victory, along with other news items of the day.

