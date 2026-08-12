Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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John Poland's avatar
John Poland
15h

Isn't it interesting that Democrats push hard for legalization of all types of drugs across the country, but as soon as a private industry begins actually profiting from it, they suddenly want more regulation. Is there nothing that Democrats (and RINOs) can't find a way to pollute, corrupt or destroy?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

This is exactly where America First should be: regulate intelligently; do not destroy an industry by stealth. Farmers planted. Brewers invested. Small businesses hired. States collected revenue. Consumers bought lawful products. Then senators and attorneys general suddenly wanted the ban hammer to fall before a serious framework was built. Trump understands the practical stakes, especially for medical uses and veterans. The hemp industry does not need a free-for-all. It needs rules that distinguish legitimate commerce from bad actors without burning down 300,000 jobs to prove Congress can look tough. Give the market oxygen. Build the framework. Stop governing by ambush.

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