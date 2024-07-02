Trump Wins In Supreme Court As Biden Flounders — The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Roger Stone and co-host Troy Smith of Slingshot.News talk about the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, which means Donald Trump will not stand trial in the tsunami of lawfare conjured up against him by the Biden regime.

Stone and Smith also discuss growing evidence that Dr. Jill Biden is functioning as the de facto President, with Biden himself virtually completely physically and mentally incapacitated. Stone likens the situation to that of President Woodrow Wilson who was felled by a stroke in 1919.

With the assistance of Col. Edward House, the White House Chief of Staff, Edith Galt Wilson was able to shield her incapacitated husband from public view while essentially making all major decisions of government.

Stone said that First Lady Jill Biden’s conduct, coupled with President Biden’s deteriorating condition even at several post-debate events, were still fueling the demand of some Democrats that Biden drop from the race for re-election.

Stone explained that Biden can only be removed as a Nominee with his acquiescence and reiterated his prediction that an open Democratic Convention would confirm former First Lady Michelle Obama as the likely Nominee.

Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

Want to text with Roger, or schedule a video call? Book on Minnect here: Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com