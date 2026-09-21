Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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David Kent's avatar
David Kent
16h

Now all the major networks are boycotting in solidarity with these lying networks who do China’s bidding. I wonder if this same trick will work with illegal aliens and H1-B fraudsters?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16h

I draw the legal line here: the First Amendment is not FOIA, and neither guarantees an interview. FOIA provides access to federal agency records, subject to exemptions; it does not require officials to answer reporters’ questions. No outlet has an unlimited right to presidential attention or exclusive access. The credential ban is a red herring. The 1977 case of Sherrill v. Knight recognized constitutional protections when the White House makes press facilities generally available to journalists.

https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/F2/569/124/35083/

That is all true, but the problem with the Sherrill case is that the denial of the reporter was ARBITRARY. Here, the Trump Administration, in its decision (and Roger above), gives ALL THE JUSTIFICATION IN THE WORLD for why Fake News CNN, MS LSD, and the HACKS at Politico should be excluded from the Brady Briefing Room and lose their credentials. It comes down to honesty. You can't lie to the American people as your core business model and expect there to be no consequences. The same rules that apply to the Fake News media should also apply to their Democrat Party masters.

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