Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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helene's avatar
helene
3d

some good news anyway...of all the people eligible to vote, especially Republicans, how many bothered...handing the USA over to anti-semitic cretins, great...

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Dee's avatar
Dee
3d

Congradulations !! At least that’s some good News!! New York you voted for Kathy Hocal really !! New Jersey has shit for brains people here to!!

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