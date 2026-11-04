One overlooked highpoint of Tuesday’s midterm elections, was the victory of Anthony Constantino in New York’s 21st Congressional District. Constantino will now succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik to represent the largest Congressional District in the state of New York.

From day one of his campaign, Constantino has cemented himself as a champion of President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda. The Sticker Mule CEO’s first major public foray into the political arena was erecting a massive “Vote for Trump” sign atop his tallest factory building in upstate New York.

Constantino was endorsed by President Trump, who wrote:

“It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Anthony Constantino, who is running to represent the wonderful people of New York’s 21st Congressional District. Anthony has been such a Great Supporter that he actually put up a somewhat “controversial” sign, against strong opposition, in my honor. The sign is still there!”

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance hosted a rally in his district, urging Republicans to vote for him, stating that he will “make a great Congressman for the 21st District.”

Democrats fought hard to stop his victory, dumping millions of dollars to push his hand-picked radical Democrat opponent.

Constantino entirely self-funded his campaign, making his slogan “Nobody’s Man But Yours” all the more fitting.