Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
8h

It's pretty straightforward. Those SOBs are cheating.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Here’s the raw truth: a republic doesn’t collapse when people ask questions—it collapses when they’re punished for asking them. Stone is right about one thing above all—confidence in elections isn’t a press release, it’s a process. You don’t get trust by demanding silence; you get it by opening the books. When systems become too complex to understand and too guarded to examine, people assume the worst. That’s human nature, not extremism. The real danger isn’t skepticism—it’s the institutional arrogance that treats doubt like a crime. If they want trust back, they know exactly what to do: show the receipts.

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