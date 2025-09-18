As someone who has written a New York Times best-selling book on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, recently completed a book on the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan to be published this year, and studied the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as closely examined the two attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump, I have a deep and abiding distrust of information coming from our government and resist any rush to judgment about who killed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and why.

As details have come out about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin – 22-year-old radical leftist Tyler Robinson – it certainly fits a familiar and plausible narrative, the same mold that communist sympathizer and defector Lee Harvey Oswald fit into after he was rolled out after JFK was murdered in the public square on Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

Media reports that Robinson was radicalized on the internet by far-left extremists and lived with a transgender “female” (born a male), who was presumably his lover, gave conservatives something to latch onto. Hundreds of callous, disgusting people cheering on the murder only strengthen the resolve among conservatives to assign the blame to this radical leftist.

But considering the number of lies we have been told by the federal government on assassinations of the aforementioned public figures and shootings such as the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas shooting, we should automatically become skeptical about whoever we are told the “lone nut” gunman is. In this shooting, there are plenty of irregularities and anomalies that should have everyone considering whether there is more than meets the eye.

THE ALLEGED KILLER’S RIFLE AND CLOTHING

The bolt-action rifle allegedly used in the shooting was found in the woods nearby fully assembled after the killer made their getaway, essentially gift wrapped and left for authorities. Yet in CCTV footage, the alleged killer can be seen jumping off of a rooftop but no rifle can be seen, and the bag he was carrying was too small to contain the rifle, even if the rifle was disassembled as has been suggested.

Under this scenario, Robinson would have had to reassemble a rifle and leave it in the woods for law enforcement to find while making his getaway. Highly unlikely. According to the official story, Robinson also decided to change his clothes immediately after the shooting, which makes sense as those clothes could tie him to the scene. But then later on, Robinson incomprehensibly decided to change back into the exact same clothes which he could be identified in before he was apprehended by authorities. This makes little sense.

DISCORD DISCREPENCIES

The FBI stated that Robinson mentioned all of the details of how he plotted to kill Kirk, even bragging about how he committed the crime on the chat platform Discord that is popular among young people, particularly gamers. A spokesman from Discord contradicted the FBI’s story said they “identified a Discord account associated with the suspect, but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord” and said the “communications [were] between the suspect's roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

However, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox claimed that the FBI observed the incriminating communications between Robinson and his roommate over Discord, taking screenshots of the conversation. Newsmax, among others, has reported that Robinson actually denied that he assassinated Kirk, claiming initially that the killing was carried out by a doppelganger, only to later admit in the same Discord thread to committing the crime. All of this is curious—to say the least.

A DISAPPEARING JET

Immediately following the assassination, the FBI conspicuously failed to lockdown the airspace surrounding the Provo airport, which was only a ten-minute drive from Utah Valley University where Kirk was assassinated. Flight tracking data showed that a jet left the airport in Provo just after 2pm, heading southbound toward Arizona before disappearing from radar completely. It then reappeared on the radar as it returned to the Provo airport roughly one hour after initially departing. It remains unknown who was flying this jet and for what purposes.

KIRK’S POWERFUL ENEMIES

During a recent talk with journalist Megyn Kelly at a Turning Point event, Kirk talked about deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's possible connections to the Israeli Mossad. Kirk also spoke candidly on his radio program about the connections between explicitly Jewish organizations and promoting anti-white causes. Tucker Carlson also told Kelly that Kirk traveled to the White House earlier this year to lobby President Trump not to engage in hostilities with Iran when it appeared the nation was on the verge of going to war with the country with the full backing of Israel. Carlson said this resulted in Kirk receiving "massive abuse" and anger from Turning Point's donor base and caused Kirk to gain many "real enemies.”

Charlie Kirk and I became friends after my over-the-top arrest by the FBI as part of the Russian Collusion Hoax. Kirk became both a public and private advocate for clemency in my case even prior to the origins of the entire “Russian collusion” narrative being exposed as a political dirty trick and a massive abuse of power by Obama and his cabal of criminal cohorts.

Charlie Kirk spoke to me privately about his political ambitions, including the possibility of running for Governor of Arizona and, eventually, a White House bid.

I believed that Charlie had the faith, discipline, principles, and drive to one day achieve these goals had he lived.

A MISSING BULLET

The FBI has yet to confirm that they have recovered the bullet from the Kirk shooting, with only the brass casing from the bullet being reported from the scene. When asked by Bret Baier of Fox News about whether a bullet had been recovered and matched to the rifle, Gov. Cox could not provide a definitive answer only saying that he believes what is being “processed” right now at the FBI Headquarters in Quantico, Virginia. The bullet casings allegedly found from the shooter contained anti-fascist messages, playing into the narrative that the shooter was a radicalized leftist. It is important to note that the Wall Street Journal breathlessly reported that the bullet casings also included pro-transgender messaging, although subsequent reports from the FBI report no such thing. The lack of a bullet being found, and no answers given as to why it has not been retrieved, raises additional suspicion about the FBI’s story.

A PECULIAR PROVOCATEUR

George Zinn, the leftist provocateur in the audience, caused a diversion and was detained at the perfect moment to give the rooftop shooter cover to perform their successful getaway. Zinn also was a witness to the Sept. 11 attacks and had been arrested in 2013 for making a false bomb threat during the Salt Lake City Marathon shortly after the Boston Marathon bombing. This dubious character being planted at the scene seems like more than an act of mere happenstance, especially considering he was arrested and hit with possession of media depicting child abuse days later. It would not be the first time that the feds have used a pedo predator for their own aims.

SHADY FIGURES AT ROBINSON’S TOWNHOUSE

It was revealed, hidden deep within a New York Post report, that a neighbor observed several shady characters driving cars that had out-of-state license plates coming and going frequently from the $1,800 a month townhouse that the alleged assassin Robinson shared with a transgender roommate, stating that these individuals “did not give off a good vibe.” Perhaps these people could be identified as his handlers if the FBI was interested in reviewing doorbell camera footage and investigating this lead.

DISAPPEARING CONFESSION LETTER

Then we were told that the alleged killer left a confession letter, but it was destroyed. Somehow, the FBI was still able to confirm what it said even though they never actually saw the letter. FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox and Friends: "The written note we believe what did exist, and we have evidence to show what was in that note, which is...the suspect wrote a note saying I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I am going to take it. That note was written before the shooting, evidence of its existence we now have learned existed before the shooting was in the location in the suspect and partner's home. But we have since learned that the note even though it has been destroyed, we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what that note says because of our aggressive interview posture at the FBI." It’s hard to know what all of this actually means.

CONTRIVED NOTE WITH TRANSGENDER LOVER

As part of the alleged killer’s getaway plan that included leaving as much incriminating evidence around as possible, Robinson – according to the FBI – sent a stream of text messages to his transgender roommate confirming that he committed the murder, mentioned his rifle, said he targeted Kirk because of his "hatred," told the drop point of the rifle, said who he received the rifle from, talked about how he changed his outfits and admitted to etching meme-related messages into the bullets. Many have pointed out that if investigators were to contrive a statement as part of a cover-up, it would contain all of these points because the message is seemingly designed to get people to look the other way and stop asking questions.

OTHER TROUBLING DETAILS

There were several individuals identified in the audience in close proximity to Kirk at the time of his assassination who were making peculiar hand gestures and odd body movements in the moments before Kirk was shot. Could some of these men have known about what was going to take place? It appears that several transgender activists did, as eerily foreboding comments surfaced referencing the Kirk assassination shortly before it took place. FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly incensed at his underlings at the Bureau because they waited 12 hours to show him a photo of the suspected killer, according to multiple sources. If FBI agents were keeping Patel in the dark about these crucial details, what else could they be keeping him in the dark about?

These details make it impossible to dismiss foul play or a broader conspiracy that went into the assassination of Kirk. The “lone nut” theory, used time and again by the feds to keep the public from asking uncomfortable questions, is not going to suffice in this case. There are an abundance of questions about the official story, and definitive answers are needed. The public must demand these answers or be another instance of a cover-up hiding the true agenda behind one of our era’s most iconic and revered leaders being gunned down in their prime – a shame that has become all too common in American culture.