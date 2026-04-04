U.S. intelligence intercepted communications in which Ukrainian officials discussed a 2022 plot to divert approximately $200 million in American taxpayer dollars from phony “clean energy” projects to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the DNC. DNI Tulsi Gabbard has directed USAID to review contracts, payments, and internal records to determine whether the alleged scheme— involving unspecified U.S. government personnel through USAID in Kyiv—was ever actually carried out.

DNI Gabbard has ordered a review to determine whether this corrupt plan was carried out and if a referral to the FBI is warranted.

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In 2022, during the Biden administration, U.S. intelligence captured communications in which Ukrainian officials and unspecified U.S. personnel via USAID in Kyiv discussed a scheme to divert hundreds of millions in American taxpayer dollars—originally allocated for Ukraine’s clean energy and infrastructure projects—through a phony infrastructure project.

The plan called for routing approximately 90% of the funds via two American subcontractors in a manner designed to obscure the money trail and direct it to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the DNC.

Despite the seriousness of the intercepts, the Biden administration took no action.

The revealed messages exposed yet another familiar pattern of corruption: Ukrainian officials, working with unspecified U.S. personnel via USAID in Kyiv, planned to fund a fake infrastructure project that would later be canceled as unnecessary, turning it into a massive money-laundering operation with American taxpayer dollars.

The report noted that participants believed the funds would be difficult or impossible to recover once allocated.

This exposure raises urgent questions about whether U.S. taxpayer aid to Ukraine was misused or weaponized to boost Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Joe Biden personally oversaw U.S. Ukraine policy as Vice President and has long faced serious accusations of leveraging American taxpayer dollars for personal and political gain.

The obtained communications further ignite deeper investigation of the Biden family’s Ukrainian business dealings, including Hunter Biden’s lucrative board position at Burisma Holdings, where he collected millions despite lacking energy expertise.

Many argue this was no coincidence, pointing to Biden’s 2015-2016 pressure campaign to fire Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin—an effort framed as anti-corruption but widely viewed by skeptics as protecting Hunter from investigation.

Biden’s track record of Ukraine-related controversies only deepens the glaring stain of corruption.

As vice president, Biden famously bragged to reporters about withholding $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless Shokin was ousted, a move that conveniently aligned with his family’s financial interests in the country.

Fast-forward to 2021, his presidency, and billions flowed by means of aid to Ukraine with no strings attached, even as reports of waste and self-dealing surfaced.

In 2022, U.S. intelligence captured communications in which Ukrainian officials believed they could buy favor with Biden by secretly diverting hundreds of millions in U.S. aid dollars to his re-election campaign and the DNC—a potential quid pro quo that, if true, would be one of the most serious abuses of foreign aid in U.S. history.

On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration has been repeatedly plagued by scandals involving senior officials and energy sector corruption.

Just months ago, Andriy Yermak—Zelenskyy’s closest ally and former head of the Presidential Office—resigned after anti-corruption agencies raided his home as part of a major $100 million energy sector corruption scandal. The investigation also implicated Timur Mindich, a longtime Zelenskyy business partner from his Kvartal 95 days, who fled to Israel to evade accountability. Corruption at the highest levels of Zelenskyy’s government remains an ongoing problem.

Ukraine’s longstanding reputation as one of Europe’s most corrupt nations has only worsened with billions of aid providing ample further opportunity for self-dealing.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has totaled well over $175 billion since the war began, much of it in the form of direct budget support and infrastructure funding.

Zelenskyy’s government has repeatedly promised transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, yet this scheme, if executed, would be the ultimate betrayal of American trust.

Oversight reports from inspectors general have highlighted persistent risks of diversion, even as Zelenskyy’s team pushed for more unconditional cash.

Further fueling suspicions of a cover-up, there is no evidence that the Biden administration ever pursued a meaningful investigation into these 2022 obtained communications. While some intelligence data remains classified, the core details that have already been made public paint a damning picture of coordinated efforts to siphon American aid dollars to influence U.S. elections.

The exposed messages serve as a reminder, foreign influence operations thrive when corruption goes unchecked. This scandal threatens American tax payers trust in the U.S.-Ukraine relations.

With peace negotiations underway, under President Trump, Zelenskyy’s team faces uncomfortable questions about ongoing, seemingly never ending corruption. American voters, already weary of endless blank checks to Kyiv, deserve full transparency.

Ultimately, Joe Biden’s longstanding Ukraine entanglements and Zelenskyy’s persistent failure to combat corruption have shattered American trust in foreign aid. The exposure of this alleged scheme demands serious accountability. Congress and the FBI should immediately investigate the full money trail to ensure U.S. taxpayer funds are no longer used to meddle in American elections. The American people have a right to know the truth—and to see those responsible held to account.

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