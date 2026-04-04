Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Sue Dishongh's avatar
Sue Dishongh
1d

They ALL belong in jail, not that We the people will ever see that happen! We taxpayers just keep getting robbed while the govt thieves get richer & richer!

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1d

Every person involved with USAID should be arrested and jailed. That dissembled organization has been responsible for destroying many nations around the world through their continuous interference within their governments. They have also been accused of attempting to overthrow the United States government, with the assistance of the Criminal Insurrection Agency (CIA).

The idea that they would engage with members of the most corrupt government in Europe to attempt to finance the presidential campaign of one incompetent Joke Biden is terrible. But Briben has been accommodating to their corruption for decades, while claiming that as "foreign policy experience," so it's not surprising that he would be involved in this type of scheme.

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