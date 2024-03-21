VALUETAINMENT'S VINCENT OSHANA COMEDY SPECIAL 🤣 — WITH ROGER STONE IN THE STONEZONE!

Roger Stone is joined by comedian, actor, and regular on Patrick Bet-David's podcast, Vincent Oshana. This is sure to be an episode that you won't want to miss, filled with laughs.

Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com