Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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DrT's avatar
DrT
7h

Peculiar time for such an ad post there Roger. Who’s side are you on?

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Joe's avatar
Joe
6hEdited

Stone is just mad/sore/whining because he got hit by the bLIEden regime and had to eat the weaponization...this is bs and DeSantis has done so much to make Florida a great state against the deep state and radical commie loving left. Stone has been a hack and can't find any place to test his opinions, and why doesn't he attempt to run for office and do better-he knows he can't. It's easy to sit and talk, go on news shows and spout negative opinions and not-at this p[oint-get out and do something positive.

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