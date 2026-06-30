Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann
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Disasters do not treat every country equally because governments matter. Engineering matters. Honest contracting matters. Building codes matter. Hospitals, ambulances, ports, roads, fuel, communications, and trained rescue teams matter. Chile and Japan learned from earthquakes and built discipline into their systems. Venezuela had oil wealth and squandered it on patronage, ideology, corruption, and control. The heroes now are not the politicians holding press conferences. They are neighbors, church volunteers, doctors, rescuers, and foreign teams pulling life from concrete. The lesson is brutal: natural resources cannot save a nation whose institutions have rotted. Socialism did not cause the quake. It magnified the ruin.

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