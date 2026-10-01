Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

Roger Stone gets this right. Courage becomes meaningful when the windows break, and nobody can promise you’ll survive. Nixon faced that test in Caracas. His restraint deserves as much respect as his nerve: a frightened leader could have turned a vicious attack into a diplomatic catastrophe. Watergate belongs in his record. So does this. I’m tired of history flattened into a prosecutor’s closing argument, with every achievement excluded because it complicates the verdict. Nixon deserves a full accounting. The men surrounding his limousine came armed with rocks and rage. He had to answer with judgment. That’s leadership worth remembering today.

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Don Ameeche's avatar
Don Ameeche
1d

Roger Stone's last paragraph is a beautiful summary of Nixon's courage as well as Nixon providing a visceral example of what it meant and still means to be an American.

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