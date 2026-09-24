Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

No one needs a foreign policy briefing to understand what getting your child back means. I applaud Melania Trump for keeping those families in view and pursuing reunifications while the larger conflict remains unresolved. Nobody should dismiss that work because the number is small beside the suffering. Tell a parent their child’s return is merely symbolic. A child has a name, a family, a life interrupted. Every successful reunion matters on its own. I want more of this patient, practical work. Peace has to mean something at the kitchen table, too. Start by bringing the children home.

Reply
Share
Brian FitzGerald's avatar
Brian FitzGerald
1d

Melania is an American national treasure. Eternal shame on those in the captured leftwing press who have ignored and downgraded her ever since her husband has been on the political scene.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture