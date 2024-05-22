Who Shot Down The President Of Iran? + Zelensky Cancels Elections…AGAIN | The StoneZONE

Former U.S. Naval Intelligence Officer and MAGA activist Jack Posibiec talks with Roger Stone and his co-host Slightshot.news Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Posobiec details the inner political tensions in Iran regarding the succession of power and who might ultimately follow the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Stone rips into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for, yet again, using martial law to postpone Ukrainian elections long past the time Zelenskyy’s five-year term has ended. “He’s a gay actor hired to play the role of a President by the oligarchs,” said Stone.

In a StoneZONE exclusive, Stone details how Trump’s defense lawyers in New York had initially declined to call former federal prosecutor Robert Costello as a defense witness, relenting only after Costello’s shocking testimony about Cohn before the House Oversight Committee last week. Stone attributed discord between witness Costello and Judge Juan Merchan to the fact that the judge had issued an order limit Costello’s testimony but that Trump’s lawyers had not informed Costello.

