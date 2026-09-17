Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Edward Hostetter's avatar
Edward Hostetter
3dEdited

Flat tax, no write offs? Everybody has "skin" in the game.

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Chuck Tiedje's avatar
Chuck Tiedje
3d

While your comments are on target and lucid, Roger, it would be encouraging to see some specific targets for revision. Are you aware of any analysts who have created a list of the "loopholes" that you would like to see closed or modified?

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