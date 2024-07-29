The Warren Commission

Last week, Congress voted without any opposition to launch a bi-partisan Task Force to investigate the nearly successful assassination of President Donald Trump.

With Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in tow, Speaker Mike Johnson announced its formation in front of a gaggle of reporters at the Capitol.

While there definitely needs to be an investigation into Trump’s attempted assassination, this task force seems doomed to fail…

If there is one thing this Congress has proven, it is that they are simply unable to complete such a serious investigation – especially with less than 20 legislative days before the election.

Just look at how they have handled the Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden, and the attempts to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and FBI Director Chris Wray accountable for ignoring Congressional subpoenas.

How in the world will a Congress that cannot enforce subpoenas against people like Wray and Blinken even be able to get answers to the difficult questions that need to be answered through subpoenas?

This becomes even more difficult when you consider that nearly half the members of the task force will be Democrats – and the ones rumored to be appointed are some of the most radical Trump haters in Washington, D.C.

Democrats rumored to be on the task force:

Hakeem Jeffries: House Minority Leader who referred to Trump as the “Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Dan Goldman: New York Congressman who declared that Trump “has to be eliminated” during a recent appearance on former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s show on MSNBC.

Bennie Thompson: Mississippi Congressman who sued President Trump in a civil suit for “Insurrection” before serving as Chairman of the January 6th hoax committee.

Left to right: Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

If you think Hakeem Jeffries, Dan Goldman, and Bennie Thompson will be fair to President Trump you need to get your head examined.

Anybody with a brain knows they are not capable to conduct such a serious investigation.

What is really needed is an independent special commission. One that can dig into the evidence, demand answers from those in the Secret Service, FBI, and other agencies involved – and above all, not be hampered down by the division inherent to Congress today.

In a rush to conclude such an investigation in such a short period, I am afraid that their report will become nothing more than Warren Commission 2.0.

In the case of the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover conducted his investigation in less than a week and essentially handed Warren Commission Counsel Arlen Specter the conclusion that “lone nut” Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in killing Kennedy, and had fired the fatal three shots from the Texas School Book Depository Building.

Anything that challenged that narrative was completely ignored.

Of course, the Warren Commission has been completely discredited, as I have written extensively about here on Stone Cold Truth, along with in my New York Times Best Seller, The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.

Oftentimes, government bureaucrats hide behind alleged incompetence – taking advantage of their well-earned public perceptions as boobs and blunderers – to hide the existence of criminal conspiracy.

This has not been more evident in the fallout following Trump’s attempted assassination.

It seems the government is hoping that with disgraced Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigning, the public will accept that incompetence narrative, and allow them to go back to business as usual, all while feeling like they achieved some victory against government malfeasance.

Disgraced former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle

But the fact of the matter is even the D-listers that Secret Service trotted out there for the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, frightened DEI hires included, could have prevented President Trump from being shot.

Mall security guards could have stopped the shooting from taking place.

Trump supporters in the audience could see the alleged shooter perched atop the building. If they were armed, they could have probably prevented the assassination attempt, too.

There are many troubling anomalies surrounding the assassination plot which the public needs answers to, which are unlikely to even be addressed by this bipartisan “task force.”

Here are just a few of them:

These alarming anomalies, which are just the tip of the iceberg, show that there needs to be a serious investigation into the Trump assassination as a conspiracy.

And even more evidence of this keeps rolling in.

In fact, just as I was finishing up this piece, reports dropped that Secret Service snipers notices the shooter, and messaged about him in a group chat 90 minutes before any shots were fired!

This should be considered an act of war by the deep state against our Republic until decisively proven otherwise. Federal agents must not be given the convenient cloak of incompetence to hide behind.

What the Secret Service did on July 13 was a criminal act, and heads must roll before any right-minded person restores their trust in the system.

And the reality is that the House of Representatives has proven themselves wholly incapable of doing that.

That is why any American who wants the truth should be demanding an independent commission into this attack on President Trump.

With a 13% approval rating, Congress simply is not who the American people trust to conduct such a sensitive investigation.