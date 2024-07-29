Will Mike Johnson's 'Trump Assassination Task Force' Report Become Warren Commission 2.0?
In a rush to conclude such an investigation in such a short period, I am afraid that their report will become nothing more than Warren Commission 2.0.
Last week, Congress voted without any opposition to launch a bi-partisan Task Force to investigate the nearly successful assassination of President Donald Trump.
With Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in tow, Speaker Mike Johnson announced its formation in front of a gaggle of reporters at the Capitol.
While there definitely needs to be an investigation into Trump’s attempted assassination, this task force seems doomed to fail…
Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If there is one thing this Congress has proven, it is that they are simply unable to complete such a serious investigation – especially with less than 20 legislative days before the election.
Just look at how they have handled the Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden, and the attempts to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and FBI Director Chris Wray accountable for ignoring Congressional subpoenas.
How in the world will a Congress that cannot enforce subpoenas against people like Wray and Blinken even be able to get answers to the difficult questions that need to be answered through subpoenas?
This becomes even more difficult when you consider that nearly half the members of the task force will be Democrats – and the ones rumored to be appointed are some of the most radical Trump haters in Washington, D.C.
Democrats rumored to be on the task force:
Hakeem Jeffries: House Minority Leader who referred to Trump as the “Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Dan Goldman: New York Congressman who declared that Trump “has to be eliminated” during a recent appearance on former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s show on MSNBC.
Bennie Thompson: Mississippi Congressman who sued President Trump in a civil suit for “Insurrection” before serving as Chairman of the January 6th hoax committee.
If you think Hakeem Jeffries, Dan Goldman, and Bennie Thompson will be fair to President Trump you need to get your head examined.
Anybody with a brain knows they are not capable to conduct such a serious investigation.
What is really needed is an independent special commission. One that can dig into the evidence, demand answers from those in the Secret Service, FBI, and other agencies involved – and above all, not be hampered down by the division inherent to Congress today.
Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a rush to conclude such an investigation in such a short period, I am afraid that their report will become nothing more than Warren Commission 2.0.
In the case of the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover conducted his investigation in less than a week and essentially handed Warren Commission Counsel Arlen Specter the conclusion that “lone nut” Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in killing Kennedy, and had fired the fatal three shots from the Texas School Book Depository Building.
Anything that challenged that narrative was completely ignored.
Of course, the Warren Commission has been completely discredited, as I have written extensively about here on Stone Cold Truth, along with in my New York Times Best Seller, The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.
Secret Service Agent Speaks Out, OBLITERATES ‘Magic Bullet’ JFK Assassination Theory With New Bombshell Revelation
How Warren Commission Member Gerald Ford Altered the Official JFK Autopsy Diagram and Report to Conceal the Truth About Kennedy's Murder
Oftentimes, government bureaucrats hide behind alleged incompetence – taking advantage of their well-earned public perceptions as boobs and blunderers – to hide the existence of criminal conspiracy.
This has not been more evident in the fallout following Trump’s attempted assassination.
It seems the government is hoping that with disgraced Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigning, the public will accept that incompetence narrative, and allow them to go back to business as usual, all while feeling like they achieved some victory against government malfeasance.
But the fact of the matter is even the D-listers that Secret Service trotted out there for the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, frightened DEI hires included, could have prevented President Trump from being shot.
Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mall security guards could have stopped the shooting from taking place.
Trump supporters in the audience could see the alleged shooter perched atop the building. If they were armed, they could have probably prevented the assassination attempt, too.
There are many troubling anomalies surrounding the assassination plot which the public needs answers to, which are unlikely to even be addressed by this bipartisan “task force.”
Here are just a few of them:
The Secret Service and local law enforcement were aware that the alleged shooter was on the premises and armed for 62 minutes, yet they never informed President Trump or evacuated him from the location.
The alleged shooter utilized a drone to learn the layout of the rally at the same time the Secret Service “repeatedly” turned down offers from law enforcement for a drone assessment to secure the location.
The alleged shooter was allowed to case the location menacingly, pacing around the compound ominously in the hours before the shooting took place. The alleged shooter was walking near the magnetometers so suspiciously that rallygoers were freaked out, but Secret Service looked the other way.
FBI Director Christopher Wray stated incredulously that President Trump may not have even been shot, even as a bullet can be seen whizzing by his head, and a rally attendee, fireman Corey Comperatore, was murdered in the gunfire.
The alleged shooter was confronted on the rooftop by a local police officer who knew the shooter was armed, but backed away and left the roof, allowing the alleged shooter to target President Trump.
State police alerted Secret Service that the alleged shooter was on the rooftop with a range finder, and even texted a picture of the man to a number provided by an apparent federal agent. Police also had their eyes on four other suspicious-looking individuals, perhaps men who could have been handlers of the alleged shooter.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that detection canines were inexplicably not used to prevent threats at entry points during the Trump rally. Also, Hawley found that individuals without proper credentialing were able to access the backstage area with the security buffer along the podium left vulnerable and an inadequate presence around the perimeter of the rally.
The Department of Homeland Security routinely rejected requests for additional manpower and personnel for President Trump’s Secret Service detail, ensuring that security would be lax on the day in which a shooter would make an attempt on Trump’s life.
The lack of any sort of social media profile from the alleged shooter regarding political matters, with no manifesto or motive or any writings explaining his actions, even as he was potentially going to become an infamous figure in the public eye for generations to come. This checks every box for a patsy set up to take the fall for a darker conspiracy.
The Secret Service now claiming that it is too unsafe for President Trump to conduct his signature large and raucous outdoor rallies and urging his campaign to look for smaller, more costly in-door venues. This may be interpreted as more of a threat from Secret Service than a legitimate warning in good faith.
The fact that no Democrat anywhere seems to have any concern in the slightest about the aptitude of Secret Service despite these outrageous abnormalities. Shouldn’t Democrats be worried that their coronated presidential nominee Kamala Harris could be a target with Secret Service so pitifully feeble? No, they are not concerned in the slightest because they understand, either explicitly or implicitly, that Trump’s assassination was ordered by the deep state, with Secret Service meant to stand down, as part of the conspiracy that they support to keep Trump from reobtaining the White House.
These alarming anomalies, which are just the tip of the iceberg, show that there needs to be a serious investigation into the Trump assassination as a conspiracy.
And even more evidence of this keeps rolling in.
In fact, just as I was finishing up this piece, reports dropped that Secret Service snipers notices the shooter, and messaged about him in a group chat 90 minutes before any shots were fired!
Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This should be considered an act of war by the deep state against our Republic until decisively proven otherwise. Federal agents must not be given the convenient cloak of incompetence to hide behind.
What the Secret Service did on July 13 was a criminal act, and heads must roll before any right-minded person restores their trust in the system.
And the reality is that the House of Representatives has proven themselves wholly incapable of doing that.
That is why any American who wants the truth should be demanding an independent commission into this attack on President Trump.
With a 13% approval rating, Congress simply is not who the American people trust to conduct such a sensitive investigation.
Congressional investigators equals truth buried for ever
The only way they can get this accomplished is if the waterboarding apparatus is set up in the committee hearing room.
And if it's allowed to be used upon the recalcitrant Democrats like Jeffrries, Goldman, and Thompson.