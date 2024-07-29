Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Paul's avatar
Paul
Jul 29, 2024

Congressional investigators equals truth buried for ever

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
Jul 29, 2024

The only way they can get this accomplished is if the waterboarding apparatus is set up in the committee hearing room.

And if it's allowed to be used upon the recalcitrant Democrats like Jeffrries, Goldman, and Thompson.

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