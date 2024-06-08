Will NY Judge Send Trump To Jail Before The Republican Convention? w/ Will Scharf | The StoneZONE

Roger Stone and his co-host Slingshot.News Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith interviews Trump appeals attorney Will Scharf. Scharf told Stone and Smith that every possible legal Avenue was being explored to challenge the recently rendered unjust verdict against President Donald Trump in Manhattan.

Stone expresses concern that Judge Juan Merchand would "sentence Trump to be remanded immediately to Rikers Island" at the sentencing hearing on July 11th, only two days before the Republican National Convention is to begin .

Stone and Scharf also discuss the newly scheduled hearing by Judge Eileen Cannon, exploring whether the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith was legal, and therefore whether the charges that he has filed could potentially be voided.

