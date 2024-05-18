Will Terrorists Take Down America's Power Grid? With Glenn Rhoades | The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Glenn Rhoades of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security (EMPTaskForce.us) joins Roger Stone and his co-host Troy Smith, the Editor-inChief at Slingshot.news to discuss the very real threat of either the Chinese or terrorists taking down the electrical power grid.

Stone said that he had recently gotten both a satellite phone and a solar powered charger for that phone in anticipation of an attack which shut down America's electricity.

Rhoades stressed that such an attack on America's infrastructure would more likely be a worldwide attack, and then it would plunge the entire planet into chaos.

Stone stressed the importance of having a satellite phone because cell phone service would immediately cease and recommended that listeners go to https://Sat123.com/Roger Where they can get a free satellite phone if they sign up for satellite service at the low price of $95.99

Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

Want to text with Roger, or schedule a video call? Book on Minnect here: Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com