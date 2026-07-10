Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Italian-American men were among Trump’s strongest constituencies, and they remain a hard spine of the MAGA movement: cops, firefighters, contractors, small-business owners, union guys, builders, churchmen, and families that remember what work means. Mamdani knows exactly what that culture represents: faith, patriotism, assimilation, masculinity, family, anti-communism, and earned American identity. So Little Italy gets memory-holed while the approved identity map gets polished. This is not diversity. It is political payback by a petty, small, and dangerous man. Italian Americans helped build New York with brick, steel, sweat, bread, police shields, parish festivals, and blood in America’s wars. They did not become invisible because their grandchildren succeeded. The map can pretend Little Italy is gone. History knows better. Mulberry Street knows better. San Gennaro knows better. And every Italian-American patriot who voted against Mamdani’s Red-Green grievance machine knows exactly what this snub means.

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
1m

REPARATIONS if your name ends in a vowel…

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