Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Aug 19Edited

We need to make donor financing of federal elections unlawful. All election campaigns should be financed from public funds as they already are in some countries (eg, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Spain) and in many US states. Donors have corrupted politics, destroyed accountability, undermined whatever democracy we might once have had and made a lot of public "servants" very rich. "The price of liberty is eternal vigilance." Shame on us all for having been lulled to sleep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Jo Nieson's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson
Aug 19

Ahem...calling Gov. DeSantis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture