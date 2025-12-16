On December 14, 2025 Chile elected José Antonio Kast as its new president, delivering one of the most consequential electoral outcomes in the country’s modern democratic history. Kast secured approximately 58.2 percent of the vote, defeating communist candidate Jeannette Jara, who received about 41.8 percent of the vote, in a runoff that reflected deep voter frustration with rising crime, immigration concerns, and dissatisfaction with left-wing governance. The United States Department of State and Secretary of State issued a strong congratulatory message.

Kast is a constitutional lawyer, a former member of Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, and the founder of the Republican Party of Chile. For years he has been a consistent advocate for public security, economic discipline, and national sovereignty, warning early that unchecked crime, illegal migration, and ideological governance would strain Chilean society. During his time in office Kast championed policies emphasizing law and order, fiscal responsibility, and respect for democratic institutions.

This victory was the culmination of sustained public demand for change. Many Chileans expressed deep concern about public safety, economic instability, and border security, and they turned their frustration into votes for a conservative agenda anchored in stability and security. According to reporting from the Associated Press, these issues dominated the campaign and helped propel Kast to victory.

I predicted this outcome. Well before election night, I publicly stated on X that Chile would reject the left and elect a leader committed to national renewal. At the time, many in the media dismissed the possibility. Pollsters hedged their predictions. Commentators insisted the race was too close and that Chile would resist a conservative shift.

Why do they keep getting it wrong? Because they refuse to see what millions of everyday voters already understand. From the United States to Europe to Latin America, citizens are rejecting ideological governance that prioritizes theory over lived reality. The Associated Press noted that Kast’s victory reflects a broader regional trend in which voters are gravitating toward candidates who prioritize security, accountability, and stability over progressive orthodoxy.

Across international coverage, commentators highlighted clear parallels between the themes of Kast’s campaign and the broader movement often associated with MAGA in the United States. Emphasis on secure borders, tough crime policies, economic realism, and national pride resonated with voters. Some reporting explicitly referenced comparisons to leaders like former U.S. President Donald Trump and other right-leaning figures in the region.

Was this election about ideology or about the survival of everyday life? For Chilean voters the answer was unmistakable. This was a referendum on safety, stability, and self-determination. Voters weighed recent policy outcomes against their personal priorities and then chose a new direction through the democratic process. That is not extremism. That is accountability.

Congratulations to President elect José Antonio Kast on a hard fought and historic victory. More importantly, congratulations to the people of Chile. You endured rising crime, economic uncertainty, and political division. You responded with clarity and resolve. By reclaiming your future at the ballot box, you reminded the world that democracy still works when citizens refuse to be ignored.

Once again, clear analysis prevailed over conventional wisdom.

I called it. And Chile proved me right.