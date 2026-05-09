Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Cherie Zaslawsky's avatar
Cherie Zaslawsky
6h

What an exquisite tribute to this rarely mentioned aspect of Churchill's wartime leadership--his elegant, commanding and unmistakably individualistic style. Just wish you'd posted more photos of the great man in his classic attire, Roger!

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helene's avatar
helene
4h

Reminds me of how Humphrey Bogart's character was dressed in the movie "Sabrina"...there will never be another Sir Winston Churchill...but he also wore a workman's jumpsuit when he was laying bricks and doing other jobs around Charters...

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