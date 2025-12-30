Today, the communists make their last desperate gasp to cling to power in Honduras. President of the National Congress of Honduras, Luis Redondo, claimed that he will unilaterally reject the certification of the presidential election results during a rally on Monday alongside third-place Presidential candidate, far-leftist Rixi Moncada, and disgraced former President Mel Zelaya, husband of outgoing President Xiomara Castro.

Redondo also held a working session of the Permanent Commission, an illegal 9-member body set up by the ruling LIBRE Party to give special arbitrary power over election results to a group of hand-picked thugs. Redondo claimed that the commission is exercising “the powers granted to it by the Constitution of the Republic and the Organic Law of the Legislative Power,” but in actuality, the Commission was set up as a way to undermine and bully the CNE, the independent commission that is actually tasked with overseeing elections.

“In their eagerness to remain in power through fraudulent means, they seek to disregard and evade the popular will, despite having been defeated at the polls in all 3 elective levels. The people will no longer tolerate more illegalities, nor those who make pacts with them to disregard the mandate of the people. The world is watching,” wrote National Party congresswoman Merary Diaz Molina in an X post.

In addition to overturning the presidential results, the LIBRE Party also hopes to overthrow the election in the capital city of Tegucigalpa where incumbent Mayor Jorge Aldana of the LIBRE Party lost to National Party candidate Juan Diego Zelaya.

“Manuel Zelaya’s plan has always been chaos: breaking the constitutional order and attempting to hold onto power by force…The electoral process has been sabotaged from day one by LIBRE. For two weeks, Mel Zelaya and his collectives paralyzed the counting, generated chaos, and attacked the popular will. The same strategy they used in the presidential count is what they now want to do with the congressional seats and mayoral races,” Tegucigalpa Mayor-elect Juan Diego Zelaya wrote in an X post.

This is the fruition of an election fraud blueprint that has been in the works for months. In October, LIBRE Party’s electoral commissioner Marlon Ochoa produced dubious audio of National Party Electoral Commissioner Cosette López colluding with National Party’s congressional leader Tommy Zambrano conspiring to commit election fraud. Independent analysis proved that the audio was a deep fake, but that did not stop Attorney General Johel Zelaya from publicly broadcasting the forgery in the hopes of convincing Hondurans of its legitimacy. The stakes are high for LIBRE Party leaders who know they may ultimately face extradition to the U.S. for taking bribes from drug traffickers once they are removed from power.

A recording emerged last year of Carlos Zelaya, the former Secretary of Congress who is brothers with former President Mel Zelaya, speaking about drug money that had been received by his brother. They referenced an alleged $500,000 that Mel Zelaya received in bribe money from the cartels. The traffickers agreed to put together $650,000 for Carlos Zelaya to ensure his compliance. He said “half must go to the commander” meaning his brother, with the rest of the drug money going into the coffers of the LIBRE Party. They also discussed drug cartels providing vehicular transport for LIBRE Party functions. Carlos Zelaya was forced to resign in disgrace as Secretary of Congress as a result of the scandal, and his son José Manuel Zelaya was forced to resign as Minister of Defense as well.

A historic extradition treaty was signed between the U.S. and Honduras while former President Juan Orlando Hernandez was in office. Hernandez was then framed as a drug criminal himself through collusion between the Biden administration and LIBRE Party, a travesty of monumental proportions that was remedied through a wise pardon by President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the national elections. President Xiomara Castro frantically attempted to break the extradition treaty but she was forced to drop her push amidst immense public anger. The U.S. has already recognized the legitimacy of incoming President Nasry “Tito” Asfura, the Trump-backed conservative who is expected to work closely with the administration to stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the U.S. southern border.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with President-Elect Nasry “Tito” Asfura to congratulate him on a clear electoral victory. Secretary Rubio commended President-Elect Asfura for his advocacy of U.S. strategic objectives, including advancing our bilateral and regional security cooperation, and strengthening economic ties between our two countries. Both leaders expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation and strengthen the U.S.-Honduras partnership,” State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

With Congress unwilling to issue a full certification of the national elections, the days and weeks to come will be pivotal to the future of not only Honduras but also Latin America with ramifications for the spread of communism. Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is set to lose his top regional partner that provided a safe haven for his narcotrafficking operation, as Attorney General Pam Bondi has noted. The end of the LIBRE Party’s rule and the loss of the Liberal Party, both entities working in tandem to split the vote and preserve far-left rule, is a seismic development toward the goal of making the America’s great again. The Trump administration will no doubt be watching intently to ensure that the will of the people is honored in Honduras.