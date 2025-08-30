Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro is a marked man with a $50 million bounty on his head coming from the White House as the administration ramps up their efforts to stop the radical socialist responsible for the trafficking of drugs up and across the U.S. southern border to fund his fledgling regime that has impoverished a nation that was once the richest in South America.

Attorney General Pam Bondi drew attention to the Latin American countries that are enabling the Venezuelan reign of terror during a recent appearance on Fox Noticas, the Spanish language version of Fox News.

"There is an air bridge where the Venezuelan regime where they pay to have free airspace access undetected to Honduras then Guatemala and to Mexico where they can traffic these drugs, transport these drugs. They are exchanging money for bribes. They are exchanging weapons for the ports of entry and airspace to get these drugs to all these other countries and into the United States," AG Bondi said.

Stone Cold Truth has reported extensively on the situation in Honduras engineered by the Biden administration that threw pro-Trump former President Juan Orlando Hernandez behind bars to enable the rise of a leftist narcostate governed by Maduro puppet Xiomara Castro that since has spiraled out of control. A similar situation has developed in Guatemala where a divided government has put Attorney General María Consuelo Porras in a predicament as she attempts to end the narco trade while battling a President and an administration diametrically opposed to her goals.

“The appropriate communications have taken place between both prosecutors' offices and the specialized agencies of the United States of America. You can be certain that we will act with the full force of the law against anyone – regardless of their rank or position who uses Guatemalan territory for illicit purposes,” Guatemalan AG Porras said in a recent public address.

“The lack of action by the entities responsible for crime prevention and national security facilitates and enables the development of illicit activities by these criminal organizations. The absence of action is also reflected in the wave of violence we face everyday,” she continued.

“Instead of joining the efforts we lead to guarantee respect for and compliance with the law, some people choose to distort and misrepresent the statements of the United States Attorney General with objectives unrelated to strengthening the rule of law… We reaffirm our willingness to provide all cooperation that contributes to the transnational fight against drug trafficking, as we have always done,” AG Porras added.

AG Porras finds herself at odds with President Bernardo Arévalo, a figurehead who – like Xiomara Castro in Honduras – was installed with considerable foreign assistance from the Biden administration. Arévalo won election in 2023 amidst widespread claims of voter fraud. The Biden administration had been sending foreign agents, admitted after the fact in a Washington Post article, to enable Arévalo’s rise, also threatening economic sanctions if the public did not choose their hand-picked puppet candidate.

“The countries of the European Union jumped all over us, the big bosses of the North [United States] jumped all over us,” said former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who "lost" to Biden-backed Arévalo in 2023.

“The [Biden] administration made quite a dramatic turn and saw they had a real opportunity, a golden opportunity… They pulled out as many of the big guns as they could,” said Eric Olson, who works for the Seattle International Foundation as a political analyst specializing in Central America.

To secure Arévalo’s victory, the Biden administration and allied NGOs engineered a nationwide protest with Guatemala’s beleaguered indigenous population who engaged in ANTIFA-style tactics blocking roads and obstructing commerce. Around the same time, the Biden Treasury Department placed arbitrary sanctions over alleged public corruption against influential former government official Miguel Martínez, who was closely connected to then-President Giammattei.

A week later, the Biden State Department announced the cancellation of visas for 300 prominent Guatemalans, including two-thirds of the elected members of Congress and business leaders aligned with then-President Giammattei. The intervention from the Biden administration was eventually successful, and Arévalo was crowned the new President on the mandate to initiate a crackdown on corruption which never came.

“Your election has brought a sense of optimism to the people of America and around the world,” former Vice President Kamala Harris told Arévalo after the U.S. installed him into office. “And despite the challenges that have been posed to Guatemala’s democratic process, the United States was proud to stand with you, Mr. President, following a free and fair election.”

Following Arévalo’s ascent into power Vice President Harris announced an additional $170 million in foreign aid, including $135 million from the now-defunct USAID bureaucracy, that would be sent to Guatemala to facilitate various “woke” directives in the country. In a since-deleted post by the U.S. Embassy to Venezuela, they announced the spending was in part to "protect human rights" and "promote social inclusion of women, youth, and indigenous people."

According to the Washington Post, the Biden regime intervened in Guatemala to prevent a similar situation that had recently occurred in El Salvador. El Salvador, under the supposedly anti-democratic regime of visionary Nayib Bukele, has restored the rule of law, eliminated gang activity and ushered in an era of peace that previously seemed unfathomable. Toward those ends, the Biden regime was certainly successful in preventing Guatemala from becoming like El Salvador.

Similar to his cohort in Honduras, Arévalo has paid lip service to cooperating with drug interdictions and slowing the spread of migration, but he is ultimately too weak and controlled to make any substantial changes. The Guatemalan public now understands that they were duped by Arévalo’s branding as an anti-corruption fighter prior to his rise to power, and they are turning on him quickly. Newly-released opinion polls show Arévalo with a dismal favorability rating of 23 percent, and those numbers are not likely to rebound before the country’s upcoming national election in 2027. Guatemala may be ripe for a Bukele or Milei-style national renaissance, throwing off the shackles of narco-socialism by embracing prosperity and law and order. The Trump administration certainly has a prevailing interest in making sure the people of Guatemala are liberated from Arévalo’s illegitimate rule.