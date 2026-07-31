Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Gemma Insinna's avatar
Gemma Insinna
3h

He is beyond any words that describe the evil he personifies. It is pure sadism, pure narcissism, pure unadulterated psychopathic evil and desire for power.

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Lon pearson's avatar
Lon pearson
2h

I certainly would not cut Fauci any slack. His arrogance killed a lot of people., but neither would I forgive the 48 states that shut down out of fear over a bug. Lives, businesses, liberty, and reason were destroyed. Hindsight is always 20-20 but if one was to check CDC statistics, the mortality rate for Covid in my state was the the same as the annual flu. A mask or social distancing will not stop a virus, and fear will only stop freedom if we let it.

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