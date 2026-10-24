Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
14h

This simply smells of a hack job to stop a Desantis presidential run. Don’t see the word “alleged “ to often. I’d like to see a data republican style report as well. I don’t need someone’s opinions and inflammatory language. Just all the facts will do.

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Peter Henne's avatar
Peter Henne
15h

A year from now, when an independent investigation’s fact are revealed, I would appreciate a “DataRepublican” level effort to connect the dots.

My ilk, God of The Bible Constitutional Originalists, adherents to the Founding Principles, expect the granular truth. We don’t suffer ‘lying liars that lie’ very well

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