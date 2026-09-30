Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

An assassin nearly killed Donald Trump in front of the country. Washington does not get to shrug and move on. Roger Stone is right to keep pressing, and Trump is entitled to demand answers about the investigation into his own attempted murder. If evidence disappeared, identify what vanished, who controlled it, and whether somebody deliberately destroyed it. Prosecute any proven criminal conduct. I will not substitute suspicion for proof, but neither will I accept bureaucratic excuses for failures this catastrophic. Corey Comperatore’s family and the wounded Americans deserve answers. Trump’s survival cannot become Washington’s excuse to bury the reckoning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Henry Pelifian's avatar
Henry Pelifian
3d

How Wray and the former head of the Secret Service at the time got away with both incompetence in doing their jobs and then concealing evidence needs to be investigated for crimes committed by them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture