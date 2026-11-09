Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

Trump understands that America can’t secure its border while cartels buy safe passage through our hemisphere. Put the boot to the neck of the trafficking business: seize the shipments, go after the money, and prosecute the officials who sell protection when the evidence supports charges. Washington should judge its security partners by the ports they secure, the investigations they help carry through, and the traffickers they turn over for trial. A friendly meeting in Washington counts for damn little if a cartel can still buy a runway and a clean manifest. Make every route harder to use and every shipment harder to profit from.

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Scott MacDonald's avatar
Scott MacDonald
7h

Greetings to you Roger …

… from the embattled United Kingdom.

I see you (once again) … have your RINO mates at it again.

This time it’s Thomas Massey trying to impeach Pete Hegseth …

… Jesus wept …

… do not let these treasonous pervert Leftist win !!!

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