FISA Has Become the Very Abuse It Was Created to Prevent
FISA has become the very abuse it was intended to prevent.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was born in an era when Americans finally learned the extent to which their own government had been spying on them. In the wake of the Church Committee investigations of the 1970s, Congress discovered a sprawling surveillance apparatus that had been used against political dissidents, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens. The FBI, the CIA, and other intelligence agencies had wandered far beyond their legitimate mandates. FISA was supposed to be the remedy. It was designed to place guardrails around government surveillance and ensure that intelligence agencies would never again turn the immense power of the state against the American people without oversight and accountability.
Nearly half a century later, FISA has become the very abuse it was intended to prevent. What began as a narrowly tailored mechanism for monitoring foreign spies, hostile governments, and terrorist organizations has evolved into a vast surveillance architecture capable of vacuuming up the communications of millions of Americans. The most controversial component of this system is Section 702, which allows intelligence agencies to target foreign nationals located overseas without obtaining individual warrants. On paper, that sounds reasonable. In practice, however, Americans who communicate with those foreign targets are swept into the dragnet through what the government euphemistically calls “incidental collection.” There is nothing incidental about it.
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The federal government now possesses enormous databases filled with emails, text messages, phone calls, and digital communications involving American citizens who were never suspected of committing a crime. Those communications can then be searched by federal agencies through what critics accurately describe as backdoor searches. In many cases these searches occur without a traditional warrant, without probable cause, and without the constitutional protections that Americans have long understood to be their birthright under the Fourth Amendment.
Supporters of reauthorization insist that this authority is indispensable for national security. They point to threats from China, Iran, Russia, transnational criminal organizations, and terrorist groups. Nobody disputes that foreign intelligence collection remains necessary. The United States faces genuine threats and our intelligence professionals require tools to identify and disrupt them. The issue is not whether intelligence gathering should exist. The issue is whether Americans should surrender their constitutional rights in the process. The answer is no.
Over the years the government has repeatedly assured Congress and the public that safeguards are in place. Yet those safeguards have repeatedly failed. Declassified opinions from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court have documented thousands of improper queries and compliance violations. Searches have involved journalists, political donors, protesters, members of Congress, and countless individuals who were not legitimate foreign intelligence targets. Time and again officials have promised reforms. Time and again those promises have been followed by new revelations of misuse.
This pattern is not an accident. It is the predictable consequence of granting extraordinary powers to institutions that operate largely in secrecy. Human nature does not change merely because an agency possesses a three letter acronym. Bureaucracies expand. Authorities broaden. Temporary exceptions become permanent practices. Mission creep becomes institutional doctrine. Every generation of Americans learns this lesson anew, yet Washington somehow manages to forget it whenever intelligence agencies appear before Congress seeking another extension of their powers.
The problem extends beyond the mechanics of surveillance. The existence of these massive databases creates a chilling effect throughout American society. Citizens who know their communications may be collected, stored, and searched are naturally less willing to speak freely, associate openly, or engage in controversial political activity. The Framers of the Constitution understood that liberty cannot survive under the shadow of constant surveillance. A government that possesses the ability to monitor every communication possesses the ability to intimidate every citizen.
Defenders of Section 702 often argue that requiring a warrant before searching Americans’ communications would cripple intelligence operations. This claim collapses under scrutiny. Law enforcement officers obtain warrants every day. Judges review applications every day. Emergency exceptions already exist for genuine crises. A warrant requirement would not eliminate foreign intelligence collection. It would merely require the government to respect the Constitution when it wishes to examine the private communications of an American citizen. If probable cause exists, a warrant should not be difficult to obtain. If probable cause does not exist, the search should not occur.
The expansion of surveillance authorities over the past two decades should concern every American regardless of political affiliation. Conservatives remember the surveillance controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s campaign and associates. Progressives remember the monitoring of activists and journalists. Libertarians have long warned that government surveillance powers eventually become government surveillance habits. History demonstrates that the abuse of surveillance authority is not a partisan phenomenon. It is a bureaucratic phenomenon.
Perhaps the greatest irony is that FISA itself was created to prevent exactly this outcome. Congress enacted the law because intelligence agencies had become too powerful, too secretive, and too insulated from meaningful oversight. Today many of those same criticisms are directed at the very system FISA created. The secret court established to serve as a safeguard has often functioned as a rubber stamp. The oversight mechanisms have proven incapable of preventing recurring abuses. The public remains largely dependent upon leaks, declassifications, and whistleblowers to understand how these authorities are actually being used.
America deserves better than a perpetual cycle of scandal, apology, reform, and repetition. FISA once served a legitimate purpose. It provided a framework for confronting foreign threats while imposing limits on government power. That balance has eroded. Advances in technology have transformed surveillance capabilities beyond anything lawmakers in 1978 could have imagined. Intelligence agencies can now collect, store, analyze, and retrieve information on a scale that would have seemed like science fiction during the Carter administration. The law has not kept pace with the constitutional implications of that reality.
Congress should resist the temptation to rubber stamp another reauthorization. At a minimum, any future surveillance authority must require warrants for searches involving Americans, impose genuine transparency, strengthen adversarial review before the FISA Court, and create meaningful consequences for violations. If those reforms cannot be achieved, lawmakers should allow Section 702 to expire.
The Constitution was not written for moments of convenience. It was written precisely for moments when government officials insist that liberty must yield to necessity. The Founding Fathers understood that freedom is most vulnerable when fear becomes a justification for expanding state power. The purpose of intelligence gathering is to protect the Republic, not to transform it into a surveillance state.
FISA was once a shield against government abuse. Today it has become a vehicle for that abuse. The time has come not for another automatic extension, but for a serious national reckoning about how much surveillance a free people should tolerate from their own government. The answer should be guided not by fear, but by fidelity to the Constitution that intelligence agencies are sworn to defend.
The permanent political class always says the same thing: just one more emergency power, just one more reauthorization, just one more secret tool for our protection. Then the exception becomes the system. FISA was sold as a shield against abuse and became a sword for the surveillance bureaucracy. Conservatives saw what happened to Trump. Civil libertarians saw what happened to activists and journalists. Ordinary Americans should understand what happens next if Congress keeps rubber-stamping this machinery. Warrantless backdoor searches of Americans must end. If the government wants your communications, get a warrant. The Constitution is not optional paperwork.
IT IS TIME to effectively CHALLENGE BAD LEGISLATIVE HABITS.
WHY is there no litigation, civil or otherwise, that HAS A SNOWBALL'S CHANCE IN HELL of getting this egregious violation of our Constitution and its Bill of Rights BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT?
The outrages permitted under FISA amounts to a FOUNDATIONAL CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS.
This intrusive EXAMPLE OF INSTITUTIONAL CAPTURE and damaging mission creep -- is worse even than that of CURRENT Congressional practices of requiring a SUPERMAJORITY ( 60- 40 margin threshold) for cloture to HALT LIVE DEBATE which is NOT EVEN TAKING PLACE in the Senate chambers, a clear violation of the INTENT and LANGUAGE of the Framers of the US Constitution.
The Founding Fathers who struggled to write and pass a U S CONSTITUTION which would stand up THROUGHOUT the ages -- would not have ALLOWED a sitting US Vice President to cast A TIE-BREAKER VOTE to PASS LEGISLATION WITH A ONE VOTE MARGIN if their intention had been to REQUIRE A SUPER MAJORITY.
The public is tired, offended, and EXTRAORDINARILY frustrated by Senate leadership reverting to ( and talking about) a FAKE "silent filibuster" involving back channel machinations and concealed "vote counts" which seldom precisely reflect actual votes when Senators register their votes ( and reveal their party affiliations) upon responding to roll call -- especially when RECORDED ON CAMERA in the current electronic era.
THIS FAILURE TO OBSERVE THE CONSTITUTION ALSO needs to somehow , some way find its way to the US Supreme Court.
Meanwhile the public needs more education as to how a Republican majority can REPLACE ITS MAJORITY LEADER. Calls for such resolution are beginning to percolate up in the alternative media.
Is what is needed really ONLY a handful of Senators voting to revisit this appointment -- and A MINIMUM OF 27 GOP SENATORS VOTING TO INSTALL A NEW MAJORITY LEADER ? Could it be that these privileged figures are AFRAID OF EACH OTHER.
Does serving in the SENATE FOR MORE THAN ONE TERM BECOME A DISABILITY? Or an insurmountable liability ?
It seems that this is NOT a process requiring a majority of ALL Senators ( mirroring Congressional Representatives WHO ELECT the Speaker of the House) -- BUT A POLITICAL POSITION CONFERING EXTRAORDINARY CONTROL OVER AN ENTIRE BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT, whereby one individual elected by a state with a modest population, gets to REPEATEDLY THWART the will of ALL the people,..close down the government and stop federal paychecks,... and even ignore sentiments of the majority of constituents who elected Senators from this party.
MAYBE IT'S TIME FOR A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT THAT SENDS ELECTION OF SENATORS BACK TO STATE LEGISLATURES... as the US Constitution originally provided ... rather than a process uniquely VULNERABLE to BIG MONEY AND BIG MEDIA MACHINATIONS funding campaigns beholden to special interests, billionaire PAC donor campaigns of
corporations and billionaires, and outdated political ideology. The political reasons for this change have been buried and excised from American history books.
Roger Stone PLEASE HELP OUT YOUR COUNTRY ON THESE ISSUES. Maybe write more articles,... provide Youtube shorts,...interview some constitutional scholars, get on some speaking tours ( admittedly not easy for conservatives) and throw together a new book. EVERYTHING about our way of life maybe hanging in the balance -- if legislation, minds, and hearts are not changed BY NOVEMBER.
We certainly don't need one GOP majority party leader hiding behind a the rulings of a longstanding parliamentarian with ties to the OPPOSITE party , which has PUBLUCLY pledged to OBSTRUCT an administration -- that swept into power with a
》 popular majority for President,...
》an Electoral college landside,...
》 majorities in all of the important swing states,...and
》 thin but seemingly decisive majorities in the House and Senate
-- WHICH WE, THE VOTERS, WERE LED TO BELIEVE was SUFFICIENT, IN TOTAL, for a CHANGE-AGENT ADMINISTRATION (that earned its influence in a historical party of 150+ year duration in the US TWO- PARTY system ) TO BE GIVEN ITS TURN TO GOVERN.
Registered Republicans, fiscal conservatives, social conservatives, MAGA movement voters, unffiliated voters -- and even classical liberals and conscientious Democrats who crossed party lines to vote -- and CAME TOGETHER under one big tent, to vote achieve a TOO-BIG-TO-RIG election in 2924 -- HAVE BEEN BADLY BETRAYED.
A "small-d" democratic majority of people in this country are TIRED OF LOSING EVEN WHEN THEY WIN.
Voters are NOT OBLIVIOUS to the reality that very few of this President's Executive Orders have been codified into law -- and can be easily reversed after the 2028 general election,... or that many of his judicial appointments have NOT been approved,...or that the captured Marxist media has FALSELY CONVINCED MANY VOTER (and potential but "unlikely" voters) that the successful DEMOCRAT efforts to shut down the US government ( and later key PARTS of the govt) WERE THE WORK OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY.
All of THESE and other PAINFUL DISAPPOINTMENTS DISAPPOINTMENTS seem to be persisting DUE TO stubborn self-serving insistence by a few devious, control-freak individuals ON NEEDING SUPER MAJORITIES (and on sticking to passing budgets and other rules by Reconciliation instead of simple majority votes ) -- AND WHO WERE NOT OVERRIDDEN BY A REPUBLICAN MAJORITY.
We get one vote years apart , to give our legislators get HUNDREDS of votes -- and then they hog-tie each other until they can't get anything done, or pass legislation that is so compromised it results in devastatingly damaging UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES. This is not the 18th or 19th century. There's no time TO LET PERSONALITY CONFLICTS PLAY OUT.
THE USA NEEDS THE HELP OF ROGER STONE and anyone else reading this who truly understands the DANGERS of ALLOWING ANTI-CITIZEN, anti-majority MISSION CREEP to hand over the reins -- NOT TO ANY HOUSE OF CONGRESS sadly accustomed to delegating its authority and responsibilities,...BUT INSTEAD to unelected employees borrowed into the permanent administrative state.
Why aren't conservative think tanks addressing such key obstacles to reform, voter integrity, national authority, and prosperity? They seem even MORE TIMID than out federal legislators.
The citizens of this country -- whether they know it or not -- NEED VOLUNTEER STATESMAN who have the wherewithal to publicize, fund, or provide credible legal advice to TURN AROUND DUBIOUS PRACTICES that simply amount TO BAD LEGISLATIVE HABITS.
We can't be waiting on unimaginably busy mutli-billionaires trying to "keep a dozen plates in the air." There's no more time to wait and see. We've seen this movie before, AND people who have no idea how the nuts and bolts fit together, no appetite for learning how the sausage is made, ARE GETTING DANGEROUSLY TIRED OF RERUNS.
It's not just civil war to be afraid of. China is struggling under a disappointed culture of highly educated youth "lying flat".
Unemployed, and underemployed Europeans are drowning in suicidal empathy for people whose lot seems momentarily even worse than their own,...and are handing over their jobs, birthright, and historic culture to tides of immigrants who don't respect them and reject assimilation -- a motivated faction of whom subscribe to cultural, physical, and population dominance.
Large groups who heard the siren song of Marxism in the colleges and university that promised them lucrative careers KEEP ANNOUNCING THAT THEY ARE CONTEMPLATING UPENDING the political, social, and economic SYSTEMS upon which we all RELY -- without offering comparabke replacement systems, or anything but psychologically-appealing BASELESS EXPERIMENTS, often idealistically utopian in vision, and ENTIRELY impractical AND UNFAIR, once attempted.
It's no wonder the globalist elites seem to have decided that HUMANS are NOT equipped to govern themselves, and that peaceful existence at every level of society REQUIRES 24/7 optical and digital surveillance, combined with ruthless behavioral modification designed around scalable low-cost inducements of convenience, immediacy, and instant gratification ( mostly geared at entertainment and diversion) ... as well as the constraints of multiple forms of deprivation of mobility, of free choice, of income earning ability, of independence of thought and decision making, of free speech and free listening, and of the many related liberties AMERICANS (and people in other already damaged "open" societies) PREVIOUSLY ENJOYED.
THIS IS NOT A PREDICTION OR A WARNING. We're already going down for the count...and strong people need to stand up.