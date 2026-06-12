The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was born in an era when Americans finally learned the extent to which their own government had been spying on them. In the wake of the Church Committee investigations of the 1970s, Congress discovered a sprawling surveillance apparatus that had been used against political dissidents, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens. The FBI, the CIA, and other intelligence agencies had wandered far beyond their legitimate mandates. FISA was supposed to be the remedy. It was designed to place guardrails around government surveillance and ensure that intelligence agencies would never again turn the immense power of the state against the American people without oversight and accountability.

Nearly half a century later, FISA has become the very abuse it was intended to prevent. What began as a narrowly tailored mechanism for monitoring foreign spies, hostile governments, and terrorist organizations has evolved into a vast surveillance architecture capable of vacuuming up the communications of millions of Americans. The most controversial component of this system is Section 702, which allows intelligence agencies to target foreign nationals located overseas without obtaining individual warrants. On paper, that sounds reasonable. In practice, however, Americans who communicate with those foreign targets are swept into the dragnet through what the government euphemistically calls “incidental collection.” There is nothing incidental about it.

The federal government now possesses enormous databases filled with emails, text messages, phone calls, and digital communications involving American citizens who were never suspected of committing a crime. Those communications can then be searched by federal agencies through what critics accurately describe as backdoor searches. In many cases these searches occur without a traditional warrant, without probable cause, and without the constitutional protections that Americans have long understood to be their birthright under the Fourth Amendment.

Supporters of reauthorization insist that this authority is indispensable for national security. They point to threats from China, Iran, Russia, transnational criminal organizations, and terrorist groups. Nobody disputes that foreign intelligence collection remains necessary. The United States faces genuine threats and our intelligence professionals require tools to identify and disrupt them. The issue is not whether intelligence gathering should exist. The issue is whether Americans should surrender their constitutional rights in the process. The answer is no.

Over the years the government has repeatedly assured Congress and the public that safeguards are in place. Yet those safeguards have repeatedly failed. Declassified opinions from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court have documented thousands of improper queries and compliance violations. Searches have involved journalists, political donors, protesters, members of Congress, and countless individuals who were not legitimate foreign intelligence targets. Time and again officials have promised reforms. Time and again those promises have been followed by new revelations of misuse.

This pattern is not an accident. It is the predictable consequence of granting extraordinary powers to institutions that operate largely in secrecy. Human nature does not change merely because an agency possesses a three letter acronym. Bureaucracies expand. Authorities broaden. Temporary exceptions become permanent practices. Mission creep becomes institutional doctrine. Every generation of Americans learns this lesson anew, yet Washington somehow manages to forget it whenever intelligence agencies appear before Congress seeking another extension of their powers.

The problem extends beyond the mechanics of surveillance. The existence of these massive databases creates a chilling effect throughout American society. Citizens who know their communications may be collected, stored, and searched are naturally less willing to speak freely, associate openly, or engage in controversial political activity. The Framers of the Constitution understood that liberty cannot survive under the shadow of constant surveillance. A government that possesses the ability to monitor every communication possesses the ability to intimidate every citizen.

Defenders of Section 702 often argue that requiring a warrant before searching Americans’ communications would cripple intelligence operations. This claim collapses under scrutiny. Law enforcement officers obtain warrants every day. Judges review applications every day. Emergency exceptions already exist for genuine crises. A warrant requirement would not eliminate foreign intelligence collection. It would merely require the government to respect the Constitution when it wishes to examine the private communications of an American citizen. If probable cause exists, a warrant should not be difficult to obtain. If probable cause does not exist, the search should not occur.

The expansion of surveillance authorities over the past two decades should concern every American regardless of political affiliation. Conservatives remember the surveillance controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s campaign and associates. Progressives remember the monitoring of activists and journalists. Libertarians have long warned that government surveillance powers eventually become government surveillance habits. History demonstrates that the abuse of surveillance authority is not a partisan phenomenon. It is a bureaucratic phenomenon.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that FISA itself was created to prevent exactly this outcome. Congress enacted the law because intelligence agencies had become too powerful, too secretive, and too insulated from meaningful oversight. Today many of those same criticisms are directed at the very system FISA created. The secret court established to serve as a safeguard has often functioned as a rubber stamp. The oversight mechanisms have proven incapable of preventing recurring abuses. The public remains largely dependent upon leaks, declassifications, and whistleblowers to understand how these authorities are actually being used.

America deserves better than a perpetual cycle of scandal, apology, reform, and repetition. FISA once served a legitimate purpose. It provided a framework for confronting foreign threats while imposing limits on government power. That balance has eroded. Advances in technology have transformed surveillance capabilities beyond anything lawmakers in 1978 could have imagined. Intelligence agencies can now collect, store, analyze, and retrieve information on a scale that would have seemed like science fiction during the Carter administration. The law has not kept pace with the constitutional implications of that reality.

Congress should resist the temptation to rubber stamp another reauthorization. At a minimum, any future surveillance authority must require warrants for searches involving Americans, impose genuine transparency, strengthen adversarial review before the FISA Court, and create meaningful consequences for violations. If those reforms cannot be achieved, lawmakers should allow Section 702 to expire.

The Constitution was not written for moments of convenience. It was written precisely for moments when government officials insist that liberty must yield to necessity. The Founding Fathers understood that freedom is most vulnerable when fear becomes a justification for expanding state power. The purpose of intelligence gathering is to protect the Republic, not to transform it into a surveillance state.

FISA was once a shield against government abuse. Today it has become a vehicle for that abuse. The time has come not for another automatic extension, but for a serious national reckoning about how much surveillance a free people should tolerate from their own government. The answer should be guided not by fear, but by fidelity to the Constitution that intelligence agencies are sworn to defend.