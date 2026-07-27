As MAGA Republicans watch American cities decay under decades of Democrat governance—rising crime, open disorder, failed soft-on-crime policies—Flock cameras are being floated as a plausible solution. These automated license-plate readers have proliferated by the tens of thousands across the country, often installed with little public notice or debate. What began as a quiet expansion has now triggered a widespread and growing backlash. That backlash is far from irrational. It is the natural response of free people who recognize a fundamental threat to their privacy rights when they see one.

Reports of vandalism against Flock cameras have multiplied in recent months. In Rio Rancho, New Mexico, a man was charged after damaging multiple units and leaving homemade flags as a calling card afterward. In Houston, cameras were cut down and spray-painted, one with an American flag stuck in it. Dallas police reported a surge of 25 intentional damage incidents since March. In Grand Junction, Colorado, a man shot three cameras with a rifle. Similar attacks have occurred in Oakland, Oregon, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, and elsewhere—poles sawed through, solar panels destroyed, cameras paint-bombed or simply ripped out.

These acts are illegal and should not be excused. Destroying property solves nothing and should result in prosecution. However, free people will only be pushed so far. Technology is transforming society at breakneck speed, generating disruption and profound angst as a result. When unmistakable symbols of a rising surveillance grid appear on every major road that can track your every movement, the pressure builds quickly. Left unchecked, that pressure risks escalating into something violent or deadly. Flock cameras have become a prolific, everyday reminder of the Orwellian agenda advancing in plain sight.

MAGA Republicans must reject the excuses offered by the surveillance state and its corporate stooges. Consider the words of Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley. He has referred to transparency activists who simply map the locations of these publicly visible cameras as a “terroristic organization,” later issuing a tepid apology only after widespread backlash. Langley has dismissed concerns about how the data is used for immigration enforcement by saying the company has “no opinion” and that authorities will enforce the law “no matter what Flock does.” He has framed opposition as people merely angry at the federal administration or seeking to “normalize lawlessness.” These are not the statements of a man who cares one iota about the liberties that our founding-era revolutionaries fought, killed and died for. This is a technocrat who wants to line his pockets even if it means destroying the Constitution and replacing it with a China-style police state.

In actuality, Flock cameras are not a force multiplier for traditional law enforcement. They are a quiet technological substitute for it. They represent a sneaky end-run around the demand to fund and support community police. Instead of putting more officers on the street, more detectives on cases, and more resources into the necessary, human work of policing, the system offers a dystopian surveillance grid that watches vehicle movements at scale. The authority shifts from local beat cops who understand their neighborhoods to a networked database controlled by distant administrators and private vendors. This is not strengthening law enforcement. It is defunding it by other means—replacing judgment, presence, and accountability with automated observation.

We need more resources flowing into actual police work, not less. Flock cameras pull resources in the opposite direction. Orwellian tyranny is being substituted for the local officer who walks a beat, builds relationships, and deters crime through their presence. That substitution is terrifying, and it makes us less safe in the long run. A government without restraint is more dangerous than any street criminal. The Founding Fathers understood this with absolute clarity. They designed a system of limited powers and enumerated rights precisely because they had seen what unchecked authority does. They did not trust benevolent intentions. They trusted structure, accountability, and the people’s retained rights.

Yes, a dense network of cameras can help solve some crimes after the fact by placing a vehicle at a location. That is not in dispute. But the cost is catastrophic. There is no longer any meaningful presumption of privacy on the roads of America. Because the cameras are everywhere, the expectation becomes that every movement will be logged. This is the functional end of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches. Continuous tracking of the public’s movements changes human behavior. People self-censor, alter routes, avoid certain destinations, and live under the knowledge that their patterns are being recorded and can be queried. We become lab rats in an experiment run by technocratic elites who insist it is all for our own good. That is un-American and abominable.

Consider what these systems would enable during the next COVID-style emergency. With the flick of a switch, vehicle tracking could enforce quarantine zones, monitor “non-essential” travel, and identify those who failed to comply with whatever mandate the moment demanded. Personal liberty would immediately become a lost vestige of the past. The same infrastructure lends itself to other nightmare scenarios that should alarm every patriot nationwide. Imagine systematic tracking of citizens traveling to gun stores, ranges, or Second Amendment events, feeding databases that later justify “red flag” actions or selective enforcement.

Imagine monitoring attendance at political rallies, church services, school board meetings, or protests against progressive policies, with patterns used to identify and pressure dissenters. These actions have already happened under previous Democrat administrations and would be turbocharged under Flock camera surveillance, and it could easily be taken to another, scarier level. Imagine the network integrated with digital identification or future central-bank digital currencies so that movement itself becomes a conditional privilege. Imagine climate or “equity” lockdowns that restrict travel by vehicle type, destination, or political reliability. Each of these is a natural extension of a system that already maps the daily movements of millions without individualized suspicion. It is the next step on the road to the inescapable reality of Big Brother.

We cannot build a panopticon simply because we are frightened. The panopticon, conceived by Jeremy Bentham as a prison design in which inmates never know whether they are being watched and therefore police themselves, was later diagnosed by historian Michel Foucault as the model for modern disciplinary societies. Its hellish nature lies in the permanent possibility of observation. Freedom does not survive under the knowledge that every trip is potentially logged, queried, and retained for later use by whatever authority holds the keys. Fear of crime is real and legitimate. Capitulation to total surveillance is not the answer.

Give police the tools, staffing, training, and political backing they need to be effective against actual criminals. Crack down hard on violent offenders, repeat predators, illegal aliens, and the chaos that has been tolerated for too long. Do it the way free societies have done it for generations—through officers, investigation, prosecution, and punishment—without destroying the core constitutional rights that make America distinct. That model once worked. Americans were safer when the government remained limited and rights remained primary. We can return to that past glory. We cannot do so by accepting false dichotomies that force a choice between safety and liberty. Those who demand we surrender privacy in exchange for the promise of security are selling a devious lie. It is time for localities and states to ban these cameras immediately before society becomes a powder keg.