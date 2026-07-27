Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

The issue is not whether Flock cameras can solve crimes. Of course they can. The issue is whether the state may build a suspicionless travel ledger on every citizen and search it later. No. Public roads do not mean public lives. If police want to know where a suspect’s car has been, get a warrant. If prosecutors need the data, make the showing. The Bill of Rights is the regulation. The warrant requirement preserves both law enforcement and liberty. Without it, license-plate readers become general warrants on utility poles — perfect tools for managed decline and political control.

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Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
10m

This the slippery slope to Constant surveillance under ruthless control! The democRAts dream…

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